    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : New vRealize Automation Reddit Community Channel

10/20/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
I am excited to introduce a new community channel that is here to provide support and build awareness of vRealize Automation.

About the Community:

A community of people using vRealize Automation or interested in using vRealize Automation. Ask questions and share experiences with others using the platform for infrastructure automation.

We hope all members will keep this to positive conversations and helping each other progress their automation journey with examples and support!!

Let's build some cool stuff!

Link to Community:

Community

Other vRealize Automation Resources:

Learn vRealize Automation Sites

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67 758 M 67 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 161,81 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.15.36%67 758
ACCENTURE PLC33.89%220 910
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.95%179 041
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.06%127 260
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.73%102 228
INFOSYS LIMITED45.10%101 701