VMware On Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Nearly a Year -- Data Talk

VMware, Inc. Class A (VMW) is currently at $115.31, up $5.42 or 4.93%

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 26, 2021, when it rose 5.01%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 1.71% month-to-date

--Down 0.49% year-to-date

--Down 43.89% from its all-time closing high of $205.52 on May 16, 2019

--Down 20.93% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $145.84

--Down 32.18% from its 52-week closing high of $170.03 on April 19, 2021

--Up 4.93% from its 52-week closing low of $109.89 on March 8, 2022

--Traded as high as $115.80

--Up 5.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 5, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.41%

All data as of 2:30:41 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1448ET