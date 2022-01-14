VMware : Photon OS 4.0 Rev 2 is now available

We are pleased to announce the availability of Photon OS 4.0 rev 2.

Users can download this release from https://github.com/vmware/photon/wiki/Downloading-Photon-OS in pre-packaged binary formats, including bootable x86_64 and arm64 ISOs, pre-installed minimal OVA customized for a VMware hypervisor environment, Amazon AMI image, Google GCE image, Azure VHD, as well as a Raspberry Pi Image.



Our Special Thanksto the Photon OS open source community for their support and contribution to making this release happen.

Highlights of the Release

Support for OpenSSL 3.0

- OpenSSL 3.0 is now default

- Cloud-enabled, mobile-ready, lightweight remote management tool. - Controls the systemd services and more on Photon OS using REST API. - Provides non-intrusive API-based monitoring, - Uses REST API for real-time configuration and performance and Linux-based systems' health monitoring Real-Time enhancements

- Low-latency improvements and OS jitter reduction

- Stability and debugging enhancements



- Enhancements and bug fixes to tdnf - Support of GNU tarfs for Linux-esx kernel - eBPF support for Linux Kernel - Installer enhancements such as Secondary Kickstart device support and User-specified media mounting options. Important package updates

- Linux kernel 5.10.83

- Glibc 2.32

- Systemd 247.10,

- Python3 3.10.0

- Openjdk : 11.0.9

- Openssl : 3.0.0

- Cloud-init: 21.4.

Contribute to Photon OS

The Photon OS project team welcomes contributions from the community! Your comments, suggestions, issue reports, and pull requests help us improve Photon OS's releases!