VMware : Prep Like a Pro for Your VCAP Exam

Imagine showing up to your driving test without experience parallel parking or changing lanes. Chances are the more you practice, the better you'll perform. Now, consider taking the exam to earn one of VMware's certifications, like the VMware Certified Advanced Professional - Data Center Virtualization Deploy certification (VCAP-DCV Deploy). You're much more likely to pass the exam if you have practice deploying and optimizing VMware vSphere infrastructures.

To help you study, VMware is excited about extending their relationship with XtremeLabs into offering a brand new resource for the Advanced Deploy VMware vSphere 7.x Exam. Deploy: Exam Prep Sessions!

New exam prep sessions provide hands-on experience

Getting your hands on the wheel of a car will help increase your rate of success. Candidates will similarly find the Advanced Deploy VMware vSphere 7.x exam much easier if they get their hands on vSphere 7 in a practice environment. To provide hands-on experience for certification candidates, VMware offers practice with the exam prep session.

The exam prep session is a lab-based journey that simulates the actual exam. It allows candidates to get hands on with vSphere as they complete 17 objectives across four different exam sections. Become an expert in these skills, and you'll have a holistic understanding of how to deploy and optimize vSphere infrastructures. Enrolling in exam prep sessions opens the door to practical experience with each of the four sections:

Installing, Configuring and Setup Performance-tuning, Optimization and Upgrades Troubleshooting and Repairing Administrative and Operational Tasks

Although the exam prep session mimics the actual certification exam, the simulated version differs in two major ways.

The prep session comes with a Lab Scoring Tool. The tool lets candidates check their answers either during the session or after completing all tasks. Candidates receive a "pass" or "fail" grade on each task, as well as feedback about the specific skills they should study in the future. The exam prep session is much longer than the actual exam. The certification exam lasts three hours and 20 minutes, while the simulated practice session is nearly double the length.

These two differences exist specifically to help candidates succeed. A scoring tool combined with extra time empowers you to return to any incomplete objectives, troubleshoot incorrect answers and ensure you understand the material before the actual exam. It's like having a driving instructor riding shotgun who points out mistakes and helps you correct them while you're cruising down the expressway.

Additional tools help you master VCAP material

The Advanced Deploy VMware vSphere 7.x exam, like other VMware certification exams, is challenging. That's why VMware provides additional exam prep materials, including courses taught by expert instructors, many of whom have years of experience working with VMware solutions in the real world. The instructors can offer valuable advice about taking the certification exams. They can also provide unique practical advice from specific use cases they've encountered during their career.

Along with instructor-led courses, the VMware learning portal is dedicated to helping candidates become certified professionals. Resources include comprehensive point-by-point reviews of all exam content, study tips, advice and sample questions.

VCAP-DCV certification will elevate your expertise

If you're considering your VCAP-DCV Deploy certification, be encouraged. You're not starting from square one. You already have your VMware Certified Professional (VCP) certification, meaning you have already demonstrated that you can implement, manage and troubleshoot a vSphere infrastructure. Take the plunge and get your VCAP certification.

Earning your VCAP-DCV Deploy certification will boost your certification experience to a whole new level. You will prove your expertise at adapting to changes in business environments and technology. So, get back in the driver's seat, enroll in an exam prep session and prepare yourself for the road ahead. Your journey will only be what you make of it.

