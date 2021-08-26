VMware : Q2FY22 Earnings Slide Deck

In Q2, the combination of Subscription & SaaS and License revenue grew 12% YoY to $1.5B.
Subscription and SaaS revenue increased 23% YoY in Q2.
Q2 ARR for Subscription and SaaS was $3B, an increase of 26% YoY.(1)
In Q2, RPO was $11B, up 8% YoY, and current RPO was $6B, up 11% YoY.
Q2 total backlog was $66M with license backlog at quarter-end of $19M.
Q2 Core SDDC product bookings increased over 20% YoY.(2)
Q2 Compute product bookings increased over 20% YoY.(2)
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") represents the annualized value of our committed customer Subscription and SaaS contracts as of the end of the reporting period, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. For consumption-based offerings, ARR represents the annualized quarterly revenue based on revenue recognized for the current reporting period.
Product bookings include perpetual license, term license, Subscription & SaaS new and expansion, and Subscription & SaaS renewals, represented in Total Contract Value.
Q2 Cloud Management product bookings were up over 30% YoY.(1)
Compute growth was strong for both on-prem and cloud deployments, benefitting from an improved economic backdrop, strength in our commercial business, and continued growth in our multi-cloud Subscription and SaaS offerings.
EUC and NSX product bookings were both up in the strong double-digits versus Q2 last year.(1)
vSAN product bookings grew in the low-single-digits YoY in Q2.(1)
Carbon Black Cloud and our Modern Applications business continued to have strong growth in the quarter.
In Q2, Subscription & SaaS ACV bookings for EUC grew in the strong double-digits YoY, driven by both Horizon and Workspace ONE.(2)
Subscription & SaaS ACV bookings include term license, Subscription & SaaS new and expansion, and Subscription & SaaS renewals, represented in Annual Contract Value.