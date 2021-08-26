Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 04:59:02 pm
150.065 USD   -5.32%
05:01pVMWARE : Q2FY22 Earnings Slide Deck
PU
04:29pVMWARE : Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Declines, Revenue Rises
MT
04:26pVMWARE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Q2FY22 Earnings Slide Deck

08/26/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMW Q2FY22

Earnings Conference Call

August 26, 2021

©2021 VMware, Inc.

Raghu Raghuram, CEO

  1. In Q2, total revenue grew 9% YoY to $3B, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.75 per share.(1)
  1. Customers are evolving their strategy from a 'cloud first' to a 'cloud smart' philosophy.
  1. Multi-cloudis emerging as customers' default strategy.
  1. Customers are using our Tanzu platform to adopt public clouds and drive a consistent developer and cloud ops experience across all their clouds including data centers.
  1. VMware Cloud Universal provides customers the flexibility to move to the cloud at their own pace.

©2021 VMware, Inc.

(1) See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP.

2

Raghu Raghuram, CEO

  1. VMware Cloud on AWS customers continued to expand their usage as we delivered key engineering capabilities and footprint expansions including a new AWS Milan region.
  1. Unveiled VMware SASE, a cloud-native, scalable solution.
  1. Announced updates to the VMware vRealize Cloud Management and CloudHealth portfolio.
  1. Added new capabilities to VMware Horizon making it easier for IT to manage deployments wherever they may be, on-premises or in the cloud.
  1. SpringOne takes place September 1st & 2nd, optimized for developers, DevOps pros and software leaders.

o VMworld takes place October 4th - 7th and will be a virtual event.

©2021 VMware, Inc.

3

Zane Rowe, CFO & Executive Vice President

  1. In Q2, the combination of Subscription & SaaS and License revenue grew 12% YoY to $1.5B.
  1. Subscription and SaaS revenue increased 23% YoY in Q2.
  1. Q2 ARR for Subscription and SaaS was $3B, an increase of 26% YoY.(1)
  1. In Q2, RPO was $11B, up 8% YoY, and current RPO was $6B, up 11% YoY.
  1. Q2 total backlog was $66M with license backlog at quarter-end of $19M.
  1. Q2 Core SDDC product bookings increased over 20% YoY.(2)
  1. Q2 Compute product bookings increased over 20% YoY.(2)
    1. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") represents the annualized value of our committed customer Subscription and SaaS contracts as of the end of the reporting period, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. For consumption-based offerings, ARR represents the annualized quarterly revenue based on revenue recognized for the current reporting period.
    2. Product bookings include perpetual license, term license, Subscription & SaaS new and expansion, and Subscription & SaaS renewals, represented in Total Contract Value.

©2021 VMware, Inc.

4

Zane Rowe, CFO & Executive Vice President

  1. Q2 Cloud Management product bookings were up over 30% YoY.(1)
  1. Compute growth was strong for both on-prem and cloud deployments, benefitting from an improved economic backdrop, strength in our commercial business, and continued growth in our multi-cloud Subscription and SaaS offerings.
  1. EUC and NSX product bookings were both up in the strong double-digits versus Q2 last year.(1)
  1. vSAN product bookings grew in the low-single-digits YoY in Q2.(1)
  1. Carbon Black Cloud and our Modern Applications business continued to have strong growth in the quarter.
  1. In Q2, Subscription & SaaS ACV bookings for EUC grew in the strong double-digits YoY, driven by both Horizon and Workspace ONE.(2)
    1. Product bookings include perpetual license, term license, Subscription & SaaS new and expansion, and Subscription & SaaS renewals, represented in Total Contract Value.
    2. Subscription & SaaS ACV bookings include term license, Subscription & SaaS new and expansion, and Subscription & SaaS renewals, represented in Annual Contract Value.

©2021 VMware, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
05:01pVMWARE : Q2FY22 Earnings Slide Deck
PU
04:29pVMWARE : Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Declines, Revenue Rises
MT
04:26pVMWARE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pVMWARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pVMWARE : Earnings Flash (VMW) VMWARE Posts Q2 Revenue $3.14B, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
04:18pVMWARE : Earnings Flash (VMW) VMWARE Posts Q2 EPS $1.75, vs. Street Est of $1.64
MT
04:17pVMWARE : Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
01:46pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : VMWARE Inc, 88.9% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.6% Sen..
MT
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UMG, Delta Air Lines, Shiseido, Qantas, Lonza...
06:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 831 M - -
Net income 2022 1 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66 396 M 66 396 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 158,49 $
Average target price 177,04 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.13.00%66 396
ACCENTURE PLC27.65%211 447
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.81%182 456
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.09%125 359
INFOSYS LIMITED38.20%99 240
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.16%88 081