VMware Ranked #1 in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management for Fifth Consecutive Year by Global Analyst Firm

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that leading analyst firm IDC ranked VMware No. 1 in the worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) software market for 2021. As the industry requirements for IT automation and configuration management software shift to optimize applications and infrastructure supporting digital and customer-facing applications in dynamic environments, VMware is committed to supporting customers through this transition.

“For the fifth year in a row, our customers have helped VMware top the list in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management, VMware. “VMware continues to invest in multi-cloud automation and management solutions that empower organizations to automate and refine the full lifecycle of cloud operations, and more easily navigate the opportunities and challenges of today’s rapidly changing market environment.”

Sustaining Leadership in IT Automation and Configuration Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management Software Market Shares, 2021: Economic Recovery Drives Growth,” (doc #US49218922, June 2022) analyzed revenue and growth rate for the total market in calendar 2021, as well as revenues, shares and growth rates of select leading vendors. According to the report, the market grew to $9.1 billion in calendar 2021, an 11.9% growth from calendar 2020.

The IDC report emphasizes VMware’s continued “focus on its management portfolio, spreading R&D investments across core management suites (vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite) that can enable a lower TCO for its franchise products across datacenter, desktop, networking, security, telecom, and storage products.” The report further states that in calendar 2021, “The move to add more SaaS delivery solution options across the Cloud Management Business Unit has also been well received by customers.”

Read the complete IDC report (registration required) at:

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, vRealize and vCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005263/en/