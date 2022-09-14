Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
115.11 USD   -3.01%
VMware Ranked #1 in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management for Fifth Consecutive Year by Global Analyst Firm

09/14/2022 | 08:05am EDT
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that leading analyst firm IDC ranked VMware No. 1 in the worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) software market for 2021. As the industry requirements for IT automation and configuration management software shift to optimize applications and infrastructure supporting digital and customer-facing applications in dynamic environments, VMware is committed to supporting customers through this transition.

“For the fifth year in a row, our customers have helped VMware top the list in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management, VMware. “VMware continues to invest in multi-cloud automation and management solutions that empower organizations to automate and refine the full lifecycle of cloud operations, and more easily navigate the opportunities and challenges of today’s rapidly changing market environment.”

Sustaining Leadership in IT Automation and Configuration Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management Software Market Shares, 2021: Economic Recovery Drives Growth,” (doc #US49218922, June 2022) analyzed revenue and growth rate for the total market in calendar 2021, as well as revenues, shares and growth rates of select leading vendors. According to the report, the market grew to $9.1 billion in calendar 2021, an 11.9% growth from calendar 2020.

The IDC report emphasizes VMware’s continued “focus on its management portfolio, spreading R&D investments across core management suites (vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite) that can enable a lower TCO for its franchise products across datacenter, desktop, networking, security, telecom, and storage products.” The report further states that in calendar 2021, “The move to add more SaaS delivery solution options across the Cloud Management Business Unit has also been well received by customers.”

Read the complete IDC report (registration required) at:

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, vRealize and vCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 522 M - -
Net income 2023 1 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48 694 M 48 694 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.66%48 694
ACCENTURE PLC-32.09%178 075
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.62%148 576
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.67%97 671
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.16%81 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.67%59 958