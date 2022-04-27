Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 02:39:51 pm EDT
107.69 USD   +0.62%
02:26pVMWARE : Responsible Development of Digital Assets Using VMware Blockchain
PU
01:26pVMWARE : Datacom sees Sovereign Cloud as an Investment in Local Communities & Resources
PU
08:07aDefense Information Systems Agency Releases VMware NSX® Security Technical Implementation Guide
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Responsible Development of Digital Assets Using VMware Blockchain

04/27/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last month, the White House issued an Executive Order regarding digital assets, acknowledging that "advances in digital and distributed ledger technology for financial services have led to dramatic growth in markets for digital assets" and emphasizing the need for responsible development, safeguards, and risk mitigation.

At VMware, we could not agree more. We are pleased to see the government leaning in to lead in this space. It is exactly why we built VMware Blockchain as an enterprise-grade, distributed ledger platform that meets the needs of institutions developing and implementing digital assets and multi-party dApps (decentralized applications). VMware Blockchain provides a Scalable Byzantine Fault Tolerant (SBFT) consensus protocol, advanced privacy capabilities, high transaction speeds, production-ready/day-two operations, and support for Daml and Ethereum (EVM in technical preview), complete with VMware's world-class customer support.

There is no question that digital assets are the future of value exchange or that digital currencies are the future of money. Traditional currencies have become limiting in our always-on digital world. But for digital currencies to replace them, they will need to be trusted (issued by authorities and highly regulated entities, such as banks) and provide privacy (allowing for anonymous transactions, while still being auditable, when necessary - such as when the amounts are high), without compromising security.

VMware Blockchain has helped large capital-market institutions, such as Broadridge Financial and the Australian Stock Exchange, operate responsibly in highly scalable and regulated environments. The Broadridge digital ledger repo (DLR) platform has already executed $35B in average daily volumes


- a figure that grows daily. UBS (a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland) joined the platform in August of 2021, with UBS' Paul Chiappetta, Americas' COO of Group Treasury, praising the technology's ability to reduce risk and improve efficiency.

In addition to capital-market use cases, we are interested in the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which are distinguishable from cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) in that they are the direct liability of a central bank or an entity like the Federal Reserve. VMware understands that providing granular privacy controls for digital currencies is key to driving adoption. We believe that many of the strong privacy properties found in physical cash can be accomplished with a digital analog.

VMware Research is developing a technology called UnTraceable Transactions (UTT) - the first system for decentralized electronic cash with accountable privacy. UTT provides a unique approach to the privacy protections mentioned in the White House's Executive Order, and they can be applied to CBDCs and stablecoins. In fact, we are currently working with a large world economy's central bank to put VMware's UTT approach to the test for their future CBDC.

We continue to learn and further develop our blockchain product and are excited about the role we can play in the future of digital assets. If you'd like more information, feel free to email our Blockchain team.

Best,

Kit

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
02:26pVMWARE : Responsible Development of Digital Assets Using VMware Blockchain
PU
01:26pVMWARE : Datacom sees Sovereign Cloud as an Investment in Local Communities & Resources
PU
08:07aDefense Information Systems Agency Releases VMware NSX® Security Technical Implementati..
BU
05:01aVMware Helps Cloud Providers Globally Capture the Demand for Sovereign Cloud Services
BU
04/25VMWARE : Innovation Improves Community Relationships Within Policing
PU
04/23TOWARDS A HUMAN-CENTERED 6G : NSF's Multi-sector Public-Private Partnership Reaches the Ne..
PU
04/22Samsara Appoints Andrew Munk as Chief Accounting Officer
MT
04/22VMWARE : A More Meaningful Earth Day Demands Collective Accountability
PU
04/22VMWARE : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
04/22VMware, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective May 3, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 749 M - -
Net income 2023 1 699 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 45 066 M 45 066 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 107,03 $
Average target price 139,91 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-7.64%45 066
ACCENTURE PLC-26.88%191 984
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.14%169 257
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.89%122 477
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.92%93 368
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.25%86 471