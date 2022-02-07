VMware : Sandy Hogan and Bill Swales Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs

Partners are at the center of VMware's business and investing in our diverse ecosystem is one of VMware's highest priorities in 2022. Our Cloud-Smart Ecosystem strategy can succeed only if we build it together with our partners. We are taking bold actions to deliver more value, expand investment opportunities, and provide a better partner experience. With groundbreaking technologies and strong partnerships, there is no limit to the growth we can all achieve this year.

Partnering is about relationships, and relationships are about people. We believe we have some of the best channel leaders in the industry. CRN thinks so as well. That's why we are delighted to share that Sandy Hogan, Senior Vice President for VMware's Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, and Bill Swales, Vice President of Americas Partner Organization, are recognized among CRN's Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2022.

Take a moment to get to know a little more about Sandy and Bill below - fun facts included. And, check out this post from VMware President Sumit Dhawan for more on VMware's partner investment and their professional achievements and strategies for driving channel growth and innovation.