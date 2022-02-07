Log in
Summary

VMware : Sandy Hogan and Bill Swales Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs

02/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Partners are at the center of VMware's business and investing in our diverse ecosystem is one of VMware's highest priorities in 2022. Our Cloud-Smart Ecosystem strategy can succeed only if we build it together with our partners. We are taking bold actions to deliver more value, expand investment opportunities, and provide a better partner experience. With groundbreaking technologies and strong partnerships, there is no limit to the growth we can all achieve this year.

Partnering is about relationships, and relationships are about people. We believe we have some of the best channel leaders in the industry. CRN thinks so as well. That's why we are delighted to share that Sandy Hogan, Senior Vice President for VMware's Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization, and Bill Swales, Vice President of Americas Partner Organization, are recognized among CRN's Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2022.

Take a moment to get to know a little more about Sandy and Bill below - fun facts included. And, check out this post from VMware President Sumit Dhawan for more on VMware's partner investment and their professional achievements and strategies for driving channel growth and innovation.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 22:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 371 M 55 371 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,04x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 131,72 $
Average target price 151,19 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.13.11%55 097
ACCENTURE PLC-16.17%219 620
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%189 065
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.61%122 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.77%97 768
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.36%86 634