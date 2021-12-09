Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/09 11:41:34 am
113.09 USD   -1.47%
11:22aVMWARE : Prep Like a Pro for Your VCAP Exam
PU
11:22aVMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Collaborate on Skyline Findings in Slack
PU
09:42aVMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Using Powercli
PU
VMware : Skyline Insights API – Collaborate on Skyline Findings in Slack

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
With the release of "VMware Skyline Advisor Pro", the Skyline Insights API is made available. With the new API, you can query and script to receive Skyline's Proactive Findings data. Even without Skyline Insights API, you were able to export Findings to CSV. Do you want to send the Findings data to slack so you and your team can take action?

  • In some organizations, VMware admins might not go into Skyline Advisor to review the Findings.
  • Not every group has access to Skyline Advisor. Since Findings can be vSphere, vSAN, NSX, vROPS, vRA, Horizon , VCF related, or relevant to different environments some team members might not see the Findings. They, then, can experience problems and create SRs (instead of proactively fixing the problems before they occur).
  • You may see the Findings, but there is no way to identify the ones you want to address, tag others, comment, or mark off as completed. Using Slack, you can do that.
Here is how to do it…

First, you need to create a bot in Slack. This bot need access to a particular channel with the following rights (Bot Token Scopes/User Token Scopes):

  • channels:read
  • chat:write
  • files:write
  • groups:read
  • im:read
  • incoming-webhook
  • mpim:read

Save off your Token in OAuth/permissions

Here is the example code using curl

TEXT=$(cat YOUR-CSVFILE)

curl -X POST -H 'Authorization: Bearer xoxb-123456' -H 'Content-type: application/json' --data '{

"channel":"C02XXXXXXXX",

"text": "'"$TEXT"'",

"color":"#3AA3E3"}' https://slack.com/api/chat.postMessage

Here is the example code using powercli

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

$TEXT = get-content $CSV

$TOKEN = "xoxb-123456"

$CHANNEL = "C02XXXXXXXX"

$METHOD = "Post"

import-csv YOUR-CSV | foreach-object {

$FINDID = $_."Finding Id"

$VCENTER = $_."Source Name"

$ESX= $_."Object Name"

$KB = $_."Reference"

$Body = @{

channel = $CHANNEL

text = "Finding id: $FINDID `r Source Name: $VCENTER `r Object Name: $ESX `r Reference: $KB"

color = "#3AA3E3"

attachment_type = "default"

}

$headers = @{Authorization = "Bearer $TOKEN"}

Invoke-RestMethod -Method $METHOD -Uri "https://slack.com/api/chat.postMessage" -Headers $headers -Body $body

Now you have what is needed on the Slack side to prepare with two examples (shell and PowerCLI) on how to send the CSV export into slack.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
