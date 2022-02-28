Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse -  02/22 04:00:02 pm
117.32 USD   -0.69%
05:46pVMWARE : Skyline Log Assist Support for SDDC Manager
PU
05:46pVMWARE : VExpert Cloud Management January 2022 Blog Digest
PU
03:48pABE ANKUMAH : Lifelong Learner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Skyline Log Assist Support for SDDC Manager

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As many of you know, Log Assist, is one of VMware Skyline's most popular features, consistently ranking high among other core functionality, including Upgrade Recommendations, TAM Reports, and API Support. And it's popular for a good reason. Log Assist Skyline streamlines the process of manually gathering and uploading a support bundle used by VMware Technical Support Engineers (TSEs) to help solve customer technical issues by automating it in just a few clicks.

We're still calculating the numbers for 2021, but in 2020 alone, Log Assist's automated bundle creation and submission process saved our customers 90,000 hours vs. the manual process. That's a lifetime of work according to Forbes.

And we're happy to say that VMware Skyline is giving you even more of your valuable time back. The latest release has improved Log Assist even more, by extending support to the SDDC Manager, the core component of VMware Cloud Foundation.

To enable Log Assist with the SDDC Manager, a few prerequisites must be met. Ensure that you're running Skyline Collector version 3.1 (or higher) along with VMware Cloud Foundation 4.3.1 (or higher).

And, if you haven't configured your Collector to your VCF endpoints, it's a straight-forward procedure. Please refer to our VMware Skyline Product Documentation for details.

But in a nutshell:

  1. Enter the FQDN/IP Address of the SDDC Manager.
  2. Enter a Account Username for connecting to the SDDC Manager. This account must have either the SDDC Manager ADMIN or OPERATOR Role to leverage Log Assist
  3. Enter the Account Password.
  4. To complete adding the SDDC Manager to the Skyline Collector, click Add.

And that's it! When you're done, your workflow will look similar to the image below.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
05:46pVMWARE : Skyline Log Assist Support for SDDC Manager
PU
05:46pVMWARE : VExpert Cloud Management January 2022 Blog Digest
PU
03:48pABE ANKUMAH : Lifelong Learner
PU
01:31pRELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT : Object Storage Extension 2.1.1
PU
11:28aVMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Creating a Ticket in ServiceNow
PU
11:28aCITIZEN PHILANTHROPY IN ACTION : Advocating for Equity and Racial Justice
PU
10:07aVMWARE : DISH to Trial VMware RAN Intelligent Controller
PU
04:42aPART 6 : See How Customers Are Unlocking the Power of Hybrid Cloud with VMware Cloud on AW..
PU
02:12aVMWARE : MetTel and VMware to Deliver Cloud‑Based Security, Networking and Compute S..
PU
02:03aTelcos Transform into Technology Powerhouses with VMware
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 135 M 49 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 117,32 $
Average target price 141,27 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.95%49 478
ACCENTURE PLC-22.20%203 827
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.82%173 400
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.09%111 676
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.23%94 571
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.12%85 840