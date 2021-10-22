Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Taking a Modern Approach to Application Resilience with a Declarative Service-level Objective

10/22/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a VMworld 2021 session entitled "The 3 M's of a Service-Level Objective: Manifest, Measure, Maintain," Chief Technologist Emad Benjamin explained the importance and role of service-level objectives (SLOs) in driving application resiliency and performance service-level agreements (SLAs). Following Emad, Staff Engineer Deepa Kalani went through the various types of SLOs. She also explained SLO lifecycle as an iterative process. Next, the team delivered a few short demos on how to scribe SLOs in Tanzu Service Mesh (TSM) and monitor them.

The demos showed how to deal with SLOs for services in the Global Namespace (GNS) scope in TSM. We presented "Acme Inc." as a cloud-native sample application deployed in multiple clusters. "Acme" is a GNS that forms an application boundary for the Acme, Inc., application across clusters. In the sections that follow, we will look at the demo details around configuring monitored SLOs, configuring actionable SLOs, and tracking these SLOs for GNS services.

Configuring GNS-scoped monitored SLO

Figure 1 shows the first page in the SLO creation wizard for the monitored SLO type. We select "acme" GNS and specify the intended Service Level Indicators (SLIs) that form part of this SLO. We also state the objective in terms of the percent of time in a calendar month that the SLI's conditions must be met. It shows a corresponding error-budget estimate based on the set objective percentage. This error budget is common and federated across all instances of the applied service (see "shopping" as an example). Any of the "shopping" service members in the GNS "acme" violating the SLIs are subtracted from the corresponding error budget.

In Figure 2, we show the service "shopping" selected as service that the SLO applies to.

Figure 3 shows the final page in the SLO Creation Wizard, where the SLO configuration details can be reviewed. Clicking "Save" creates the monitored SLO.

Configuring an GNS-scoped actionable SLO

The creation wizard for an actionable SLO looks similar to that of a monitored SLO. Figure 4 shows the additional step of enabling the service autoscaling action in the SLO.

Track SLOs

SLOs can be tracked in the "Performance" tab on the "Service Detail" page. Figure 5 shows the SLO health, error-budget depletion, and SLI violation data for multiple GNS service members over time for the selected time range.

Figure 6 shows SLO charts for the selected calendar month for a given SLO.

Related sessions at VMworld:

Resources: learn more about SLOs:

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:54pNEXT IN DIGITAL MEDICINE : Moderna
PU
12:44pVMWARE : vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1...
PU
12:44pVMWARE : Building a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Technology Ecosystem
PU
11:54aVMWARE : Owning Your Own Slice of Paradise with VMware Cross-Cloud Services
PU
10:34aVMWARE : Deep dive into OSE 2.1 Kubernetes Backup & Restore
PU
09:44aVMWARE : Cloud Choice for Data – better together in a digital sovereign Europe A sto..
PU
08:04aON THE ROAD TO 1 MILLION TREES : VMware's Journey to Net Zero and You
PU
06:34aVMWARE : Feature Friday Episode 66 – Object Storage Extension 2.1
PU
12:04aEXTREME PERFORMANCE SERIES : Accelerating Oracle Workloads on VMware Hybrid Clouds
PU
10/21VMWARE : Drive Your Sales Engine with the VMware Partner Demand Center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 968 M 68 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 164,70 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.17.42%68 968
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%219 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.40%174 585
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%115 025
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.55%102 923
INFOSYS LIMITED39.64%98 189