    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
VMware : Tanzu Application Service Delivers Operational Excellence During Log4Shell

01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
Nick Kuhn and Mike Jarvis co-wrote this post.

On two occasions in December 2021, VMware Tanzu Application Service released remediations within 48 hours of critical CVEs being announced. These remediations were both in response to the Log4j saga, enabling VMware customers to defend against attack vectors quickly after the Day 0 event. This quick response is a reflection of the dedication of the VMware engineering teams working on Tanzu Application Service today.

Log4j is a library prevalent in Java ecosystems used by millions of applications everywhere, so the repercussions of this CVE, known as Log4Shell, have been massive. Proof of its impact is the high CVSS score given to this CVE : 10 out of 10.

The events around Log4Shell are burned into the IT community's memory, as most of the industry scrambled to react to these critical vulnerabilities right before most organizations prepared to go on their end-of-year holiday breaks. With the rapid response and availability of remediations, customers using Tanzu Application Service were able to use the Tanzu Operations Manager to quickly roll out updates to their application platforms, which consist of more than 200 virtual machines in many cases.

Tanzu Operations Manager is powered by BOSH, the core infrastructure management tooling that allows Tanzu Application Service operators to rapidly perform mitigation of their platforms. BOSH will rebuild Tanzu Application Service in a highly automated fashion from known good states, without incurring platform downtime. Without BOSH, a platform mitigation effort could be quite time consuming from a core operational perspective.

VMware's efforts related to this critical vulnerability reinforce that Tanzu Application Service is truly the best place to run your mission-critical applications. Read more about Tanzu Application Service.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 626 M 52 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 125,19 $
Average target price 151,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.03%52 626
ACCENTURE PLC-18.22%214 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.88%186 759
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.62%115 526
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.00%97 449
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 963