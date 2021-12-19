Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : The Gift of Connection

12/19/2021 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The world has seen a lot of changes over the last two years. As a company, VMware has too. With transition comes opportunity, and we have many exciting opportunities ahead of us, including our enterprise-wide ESG strategy to build a more sustainable, equitable, and secure digital future for all. Through this change, some things have remained consistent and will continue to fuel VMware's future success in seizing these opportunities - particularly VMware's culture and EPIC2 values.

As the Future of Work includes an increasingly distributed model, our interconnectedness is our strength and our EPIC2 values are what unite us. VMware's Community value is about how we work together as One VMware and how we engage as active citizens in our communities. One way this comes to life is through Citizen Philanthropy - VMware's strategic focus to direct its philanthropic funding to the nonprofits and causes that VMware people support globally.

Continuing what has become an annual tradition of celebrating our successes as an organization by giving back together at the end of the calendar year, all VMware people are eligible to direct a "Gift of Connection" donation to their nonprofits of choice in the month of December 2021. VMware people are putting our EPIC2 values into action around the world - by recognizing and thanking colleagues with whom they have made new connections this year, directing donations to their nonprofits of choice, and sharing why a nonprofit or cause is meaningful to them.

For the second year in a row, VMware is also observing an "EPIC2 Shutdown" the last week of December is a time for our global workforce to rest and rejuvenate. After a difficult two years for the whole world, the wellbeing of VMware people is an important priority.

We wish you a happy holiday season and refreshed start to 2022, and we invite you to share the spirit of the Gift of Connection by recognizing the people in your life for whose support you are grateful.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
12/18VMWARE : Dynamic Environment Manager Gets a Boost from Workspace ONE UEM
PU
12/17AI FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Competitive Advantage You Need
PU
12/17VMWARE : Our Partner Achievement Awards Program is Waiting for Your Application
PU
12/17VMWARE : When Supply-Chain Attacks Meet CI/CD Infrastructures
PU
12/17VMWARE : What's new in vRA Cloud Resource Center
PU
12/17VMWARE : Windows Modern Management with Workspace ONE is Legit!
PU
12/17VMWARE : Feature Friday Episode 74
PU
12/16VMWARE : CNCF Certified Solutions Now Qualify for VMware's Partner Ready Badge
PU
12/16Major tech companies struggle to plug holes in logging software
RE
12/16VMWARE : So Long and Thanks for All the Krill
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 254 M 48 254 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 114,79 $
Average target price 152,45 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-18.16%48 254
ACCENTURE PLC51.69%250 424
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.21%174 446
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%114 252
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.10%101 793
INFOSYS LIMITED45.00%101 734