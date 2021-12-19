VMware : The Gift of Connection

The world has seen a lot of changes over the last two years. As a company, VMware has too. With transition comes opportunity, and we have many exciting opportunities ahead of us, including our enterprise-wide ESG strategy to build a more sustainable, equitable, and secure digital future for all. Through this change, some things have remained consistent and will continue to fuel VMware's future success in seizing these opportunities - particularly VMware's culture and EPIC 2 values.

As the Future of Work includes an increasingly distributed model, our interconnectedness is our strength and our EPIC 2 values are what unite us. VMware's Community value is about how we work together as One VMware and how we engage as active citizens in our communities. One way this comes to life is through Citizen Philanthropy - VMware's strategic focus to direct its philanthropic funding to the nonprofits and causes that VMware people support globally.

Continuing what has become an annual tradition of celebrating our successes as an organization by giving back together at the end of the calendar year, all VMware people are eligible to direct a "Gift of Connection" donation to their nonprofits of choice in the month of December 2021. VMware people are putting our EPIC 2 values into action around the world - by recognizing and thanking colleagues with whom they have made new connections this year, directing donations to their nonprofits of choice, and sharing why a nonprofit or cause is meaningful to them.

For the second year in a row, VMware is also observing an "EPIC 2 Shutdown" the last week of December is a time for our global workforce to rest and rejuvenate. After a difficult two years for the whole world, the wellbeing of VMware people is an important priority.

We wish you a happy holiday season and refreshed start to 2022, and we invite you to share the spirit of the Gift of Connection by recognizing the people in your life for whose support you are grateful.