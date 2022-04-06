VMware : The University of Sharjah Signs MOU with VMware

The University of Sharjah and VMware have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a VMware IT Academy. This will enable IT students at the university to gain accreditation in transformative digital solutions in areas including app modernization, cloud, networking, security, and digital workspace.

Dr. Salah Taher AL Haj, ​Vice Chancellor for community Affairs, on behalf of the university, and Ahmed Auda, Vice President & General Manager, METNA, VMware signed the MoU. The objectives are to promote mutual collaboration in information technology, train students, offer educational resources. In addition to organising events, workshops, and seminars within the field.

The University of Sharjah and VMware will collaborate to train university students and individuals qualified in information technology via the VMware IT Academy. Specially trained and accredited instructors will teach the courses, and be available to students in the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Salah Taher AL Haj expressed his happiness over the joint collaboration. It will contribute to the community and the university's ability to serve students.



He stressed that the MoU is in line with the university's plan set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah. That focuses on education, scientific research and community collaboration with national and international institutions. Dr. Salah pointed out that UOS is considered the first among the local universities, that serve the community as it always strives for mutual collaboration in a variety of fields. Moreover, the university offers scientific majors and academic programs along with high level services for information technology students.

"We're proud to collaborate with the University of Sharjah on this initiative. VMware has a strong commitment to education and knowledge transfer, and the University of Sharjah's VMware IT Academy will help give young IT students the knowledge they need to develop a solid career in IT while also helping the UAE fulfil its ambitious digital goals."

Ahmed Auda, Vice President & General Manager, Middle East, Turkey & North Africa at VMware



The MoU agreement was attended by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research & Graduate Studies, Prof. Abbes Amira, Dean of College of Computing and Informatics, in addition to attendees from VMware including Kelly Latza, Senior Manager UAE, and Roberto Lecca, Territory Manager, Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Category:News

Tags:cloud, IT Academy, vmware