    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
04/06 12:41:06 pm EDT
111.09 USD   -3.84%
12:22pVMWARE : BullsEye Telecom Supports Radiothons and Charities with VMware SD-WAN
PU
12:22pA WOMAN'S WORLD : VMware Spotlight on Andre'a Streeter
PU
12:22pVMWARE : The University of Sharjah Signs MOU with VMware
PU
VMware : The University of Sharjah Signs MOU with VMware

04/06/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
The University of Sharjah and VMware have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a VMware IT Academy. This will enable IT students at the university to gain accreditation in transformative digital solutions in areas including app modernization, cloud, networking, security, and digital workspace.

Collaboration in information technology

Dr. Salah Taher AL Haj, ​Vice Chancellor for community Affairs, on behalf of the university, and Ahmed Auda, Vice President & General Manager, METNA, VMware signed the MoU. The objectives are to promote mutual collaboration in information technology, train students, offer educational resources. In addition to organising events, workshops, and seminars within the field.

The University of Sharjah and VMware will collaborate to train university students and individuals qualified in information technology via the VMware IT Academy. Specially trained and accredited instructors will teach the courses, and be available to students in the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah.

Digital goals

Dr. Salah Taher AL Haj expressed his happiness over the joint collaboration. It will contribute to the community and the university's ability to serve students.

He stressed that the MoU is in line with the university's plan set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah. That focuses on education, scientific research and community collaboration with national and international institutions. Dr. Salah pointed out that UOS is considered the first among the local universities, that serve the community as it always strives for mutual collaboration in a variety of fields. Moreover, the university offers scientific majors and academic programs along with high level services for information technology students.

"We're proud to collaborate with the University of Sharjah on this initiative. VMware has a strong commitment to education and knowledge transfer, and the University of Sharjah's VMware IT Academy will help give young IT students the knowledge they need to develop a solid career in IT while also helping the UAE fulfil its ambitious digital goals."

Ahmed Auda, Vice President & General Manager, Middle East, Turkey & North Africa at VMware


The MoU agreement was attended by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research & Graduate Studies, Prof. Abbes Amira, Dean of College of Computing and Informatics, in addition to attendees from VMware including Kelly Latza, Senior Manager UAE, and Roberto Lecca, Territory Manager, Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 750 M - -
Net income 2023 1 699 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48 645 M 48 645 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 49,5%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 115,53 $
Average target price 140,74 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.03%48 645
ACCENTURE PLC-17.30%217 142
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%185 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.57%115 912
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.41%103 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.62%99 971