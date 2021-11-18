VMware : Top 10 vSphere Breakout Sessions at VMworld 2021

Last month we were excited to welcome all of you to our latest VMworld conference. Many of you joined us (virtually, of course), but some of you may have missed the opportunity this time around. Maybe it slipped your mind, or you were busy with other things. But don't worry, it's not too late. You can still view breakout session content at our VMworld On-Demand Video Library.

Top 10 vSphere Breakout Sessions This Year

What were the most popular vSphere sessions at VMworld this year? Here is the top 10 list, in order of attendance. There are many other sessions that touch on or include vSphere in some way, but the sessions below are specific to vSphere and are available in the On-Demand Video Library.

[MCL1833] 10 Things You Need to Know About Project Monterey

This session details how Project Monterey and SmartNICs will redefine the data center with decoupled control and data planes for management, networking, storage, and security-for VMware ESXi hosts and for bare-metal systems.

[MCL2500] How vSphere Is Redefining Infrastructure for Running Apps in the Multi-Cloud Era

The closest thing to a vSphere "keynote," this is a must-view session for anybody interested in where vSphere is going. VMware thought leaders discuss some of the leading-edge innovations the vSphere team is currently working on.

[APP1205] What's New in vSphere

Always one of the most popular sessions at VMworld, this session provides an overview of all that's new in vSphere this year. It also provides some guidance on other breakout sessions on related topics that attendees should not miss.

[MCL1635] Extreme Performance Series: Performance Best Practices

This perennial breakout session, delivered by VMware's most experienced performance gurus, explains the most important performance practices that need to be applied across the stack, from application to hardware.

[MCL1648] Get Started with vSphere with Tanzu

This session will introduce vSphere admins to vSphere with Tanzu. If you're a vSphere admin who is just getting started with Kubernetes, this is a great session to take.

[MCL1401] Project Monterey: Present, Future and Beyond

Learn all about the promise of Project Monterey and data processing units (DPUs), hear customer perspectives, and to see Project Monterey in action with a product demonstration.

[MCL1453] Introducing VMware Project Capitola: Unbounding the 'Memory Bound'

This session talks about the latest innovations in Project Capitola to enhance memory management and further improve efficiency, smart memory utilization, and VM consolidation ratios. See Project Capitola in action with a technology preview demonstration.

[VI1459] Best Practices for Running AI Workloads in VMs on VMware vSphere

Co-presented with NVIDIA, this session describes the best practices for running AI workloads using traditional VMs, and how to optimally configure the VMs running NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

[MCL2373] AI-Ready Enterprise Platform on vSphere with Tanzu

Co-presented with NVIDIA, this session talks about the latest capabilities of vSphere with Tanzu for AI workloads running on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, orchestrated by Kubernetes.

[APP1564] The Future of VM Provisioning - Enabling VM Lifecycle Through Kubernetes

In this session, you will learn about the new VM service built into vSphere with Tanzu and how it can enable you to include VM-based workloads in your modern applications while still using Kubernetes APIs to deploy, configure, and manage them.

Check out the VMworld On-Demand Video Library

As usual, vSphere future directions and tech previews drew a lot of interest, especially Project Monterey. This is not a comprehensive list, as there were also general sessions, keynotes, and partner sessions. I encourage you to search the VMworld On-Demand Video Library and see what else you can find. Not enough time to see it all? Do what I do and boost the playback rate in the video player to 1.25x or 1.5x. I'm not sure you'll be able to keep up with 2x though…unless you're a chipmunk.