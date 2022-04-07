VMware Unveils VMware Explore: The Industry's Go-To-Event for All Things Multi-Cloud

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today unveiled VMware Explore, the global multi-cloud industry event. VMware Explore is an evolution of the company’s flagship conference, VMworld, and will be inclusive of more technologies, and ecosystem and developer communities that help shape the multi-cloud universe. VMware Explore US will be held August 29 – September 1, 2022 at Moscone Center in San Francisco. Later this year, VMware Explore Europe will be held November 7–10, 2022 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Additional VMware Explore regional events are scheduled for Brazil (October 19-20), China (November 17-18), Japan (November 15-16), and Singapore (November 15-16).

After two years of virtual events, VMware Explore attendees will experience a refreshed customer event and an opportunity to network with new and old friends and colleagues. Attendees can expect feature-rich technical content – both in-person and on-demand – along with more business-oriented sessions, customer success stories, community corners, and a renewed attendee experience. Attendees will learn about multi-cloud and edge architectures from the perspective of VMware product experts and industry thought leaders, as well as how to streamline developer experiences and DevOps practices across applications. VMware Explore will remain familiar to previous VMworld attendees in many ways and will offer numerous new opportunities for discovery.

“VMware Explore will serve as the center of the multi-cloud universe. This event will bring together customers, partners, developers, and industry experts to share best practices and insights,” said Laura Heisman, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, VMware. “This evolution reflects how VMware is transforming to work with our customers and ecosystem to innovate and deliver powerful VMware Cross Cloud services for the Multi-Cloud Era.”

​At VMware Explore, attendees will be able to:

Collaborate with industry and VMware experts and customers to solve for challenges such as outdated infrastructure, monolithic applications, diverse cloud operating models or gaps in security by simplifying multi-cloud complexity without compromise;

Learn from leading-edge multi-cloud customers;

Engage with an extensive ecosystem of the top cloud partners;

Tap into the thriving network of multi-cloud ISVs;

Choose from more industry and expert-led sessions than ever before; and,

Network with Cross-Cloud services, open source and other familiar technical communities.

Special programming will be available to previous attendees of Security Connect, CloudLIVE and SaltConf annual events at VMware Explore 2022.

VMware Explore US Registration

VMware Explore US registration will open in May 2022. Follow VMware Explore 2022 on social media for updates at:

About VMware Explore 2022

VMware Explore is an evolution of the company's flagship conference, VMworld. The event has transformed to be the industry’s go-to-event for all things multi-cloud. VMware Explore 2022 features more industry-led solution and technical sessions than ever before, an extensive ecosystem of 90% of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of multi-cloud ISVs ​and several networking events with VMware Cross-Cloud™ services and open source communities. With an unparalleled view into multi-cloud services, from public to private to edge, for all applications, VMware Explore 2022 attendees will gain the tools they need to solve challenges by simplifying multi-cloud complexity without compromise.

To learn more about VMware Explore, please visit: www.vmware.com/explore.html.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

