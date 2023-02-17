VMware : VExpert 2023 Awards Announcement

Thank you to everyone who applied for vExpert and to the vExpert PROs for managing the voting process, it's a lot of work!

We are pleased to announce the list of 2023 vExperts. You can visit the vExpert Directory to see the list and profiles of each vExpert. All of the new and returning vExperts have demonstrated significant contributions to the community and a willingness to share their stories & expertise with others. Contributing is not always blogging or Twitter as there are many VMUG leaders, public speakers, book authors, script writers, VCDX, VMTN community moderators and internal champions among this group.

I want to personally thank everyone who applied and point out that "vExpert" is not a technical certification or even a general measure of VMware expertise. The vExpert PROs selected applicants who were particularly engaged with their community on VMware topics and who had developed a substantial personal platform of influence in their communities.

If you were awarded vExpert, you should now have the acceptance email in your inbox which will explain the entire program and what you need to do to be enrolled in our private vExpert community. We will use the email address provided in your vExpert application for this process as well as conducting the on-boarding throughout the next few weeks so hold tight and expect another email from us soon.

Don't forget to read the entire accept and decline emails.

If you were declined, don't worry we are here to help! This year you will receive and email shortly after inviting you to a meeting with myself and 36 vExpert PROs from around the world. In addition to the meeting we are inviting you to a private Slack channel where we can work with you so you can earn the vExpert award. You can appeal the decision by going to https://vexpert.vmware.com/apply and clicking on "Show Application History" and you will see the current application decision to appeal. In the decline email there is a great way to start creating additional content and we are here to help you.

To look up your name, search the vExpert Directory.

If you missed out on the 2023 applications, we are opening the second half applications in June, 2023.

Thank You,

Corey Romero, the vExpert PROs as well as the VMware Social Media Team