    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Delayed Nyse -  02/22 04:00:02 pm
117.32 USD   -0.69%
05:46pVMWARE : Skyline Log Assist Support for SDDC Manager
PU
05:46pVMWARE : VExpert Cloud Management January 2022 Blog Digest
PU
03:48pABE ANKUMAH : Lifelong Learner
PU
VMware : VExpert Cloud Management January 2022 Blog Digest

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Every month, we gather blogs from the 130+ members of the vExpert Cloud Management program and bring you a digest of all the latest happenings from around the community. These blogs are written by industry professionals and often feature walkthroughs, feature highlights, and news for vRealize Operations, vRealize Network Insight, vRealize Log Insight, vRealize Automation, and VMware Skyline. The vExpert title is awarded to individuals who dedicate their time outside of work to share their experiences and useful information about VMware products with the rest of the community. Below, you will find a digest of the blogs written by the community in January of 2022.

vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager Related Blogs

Outbound Notifications for LifeCycle Manager by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great Britain

vRSLCM (vRealize Lifecycle Manager) Product Support Pack by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

Using the vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager (vRSLCM) API for vRSLCM Day 2 Operations - Upgrading vRSLCM by Christopher Lewis (@thecloudxpert) Great Britain

vRealize Log Insight Related Blogs

Configuring Fluent Bit to push logs from Tanzu Community Edition clusters to vRealize Log Insight by Rudi Martinsen (@RudiMartinsen) Norway

vRealize Network Insight Related Blogs

VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.5 Released by Allan Kjaer (@Allan_Kjaer) Denmark

vRealize Operations Related Blogs

Deploying the vROPS cloud proxy by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

Exclude Aggregate Instanced Metric using vRealize Operations Super Metric by Thomas Kopton (@ThomasKopton) Germany

How to Execute the BES T Monitoring Strategy by Lan Nguyen (@LanVMware) United States

vRealize Automation Related Blogs

VMware vRA 8 and vCenter Content Library by Allan Kjaer (@Allan_Kjaer) Denmark

vRA 8.x Cheat Sheet by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great BritainUsing vRealize Automation Cloud Template to execute a C< /a>ode Stream Pipeline by Dean Lewis (@saintdle) Great BritainvRA 8 + Request VM via Rest API by Jose Cavalheri (@JoseCavalheri) Belgium

Jira integration with vRA8 Python ABX by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great Britain

vRA 8 API - Getting Started by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

vRA Workload Placement and vCenter Folders by Brock Peterson (@bpatvmware) United States

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 135 M 49 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 117,32 $
Average target price 141,27 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.95%49 478
ACCENTURE PLC-22.20%203 827
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.82%173 400
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.09%111 676
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.23%94 571
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.12%85 840