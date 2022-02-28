VMware : VExpert Cloud Management January 2022 Blog Digest

Every month, we gather blogs from the 130+ members of the vExpert Cloud Management program and bring you a digest of all the latest happenings from around the community. These blogs are written by industry professionals and often feature walkthroughs, feature highlights, and news for vRealize Operations, vRealize Network Insight, vRealize Log Insight, vRealize Automation, and VMware Skyline. The vExpert title is awarded to individuals who dedicate their time outside of work to share their experiences and useful information about VMware products with the rest of the community. Below, you will find a digest of the blogs written by the community in January of 2022.

vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager Related Blogs

Outbound Notifications for LifeCycle Manager by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great Britain

vRSLCM (vRealize Lifecycle Manager) Product Support Pack by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

Using the vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager (vRSLCM) API for vRSLCM Day 2 Operations - Upgrading vRSLCM by Christopher Lewis (@thecloudxpert) Great Britain

vRealize Log Insight Related Blogs

Configuring Fluent Bit to push logs from Tanzu Community Edition clusters to vRealize Log Insight by Rudi Martinsen (@RudiMartinsen) Norway

vRealize Network Insight Related Blogs

VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.5 Released by Allan Kjaer (@Allan_Kjaer) Denmark

vRealize Operations Related Blogs

Deploying the vROPS cloud proxy by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

Exclude Aggregate Instanced Metric using vRealize Operations Super Metric by Thomas Kopton (@ThomasKopton) Germany

How to Execute the BES T Monitoring Strategy by Lan Nguyen (@LanVMware) United States

vRealize Automation Related Blogs

VMware vRA 8 and vCenter Content Library by Allan Kjaer (@Allan_Kjaer) Denmark

vRA 8.x Cheat Sheet by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great BritainUsing vRealize Automation Cloud Template to execute a C< /a>ode Stream Pipeline by Dean Lewis (@saintdle) Great BritainvRA 8 + Request VM via Rest API by Jose Cavalheri (@JoseCavalheri) Belgium

Jira integration with vRA8 Python ABX by Paul Davey (@PAULDAVEY_79) Great Britain

vRA 8 API - Getting Started by Cosmin Trif (@cosm0_) United States

vRA Workload Placement and vCenter Folders by Brock Peterson (@bpatvmware) United States