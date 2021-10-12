Log in
VMware : VMworld VMware Odyssey Tournament

10/12/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Written by Hands-on Labs Team

Congratulations…Winners VMware Odyssey by Hands-on Labs Tournament.

The 2021 VMworld Odyssey Tournament was once again, sponsored by Intel and delivered in a brand-new format. This year the tournament was open to all Tech+ attendees 24 hours a day during the live event. Contestants were challenged to complete tasks in 5 labs covering: vRealize Operations, vSphere Performance, vSAN, NSX Security and VMware's Tanzu Kubernetes Grid platform, while racing against the clock. The competition was tight and the winners put up some very impressive scores!

Congratulations to all and thanks for playing!

Top of the Leaderboard Winners:

1st Jefferson Cowart
2nd Jose Luis
3rd Nikita Kalyuzhniy

Bragging Rights!!!!

Raffle Winners!!!

The rumor is we will be back in person for VMworld 2022 and we can't wait to bring the full Odyssey experience back to our fans. Watch this blog for updates…

And don't forget, you can play anytime at odyssey.vmware.comget your game on!

VMware Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
