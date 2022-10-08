Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
109.81 USD   -2.00%
01:02pVmware : Vital VMware Q3 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders
PU
10/05Vmware Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of VMware, Inc. - VMW
PR
10/05Living A More Sustainable Life : one actionable step at a time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Vital VMware Q3 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders

10/08/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
The order cut-off time is October 28 at 6 PM Pacific time for orders in the Americas and 6 PM Cork, Ireland, local time for orders outside the Americas.

Advantage+ registration requests and related cases submitted by October 15 at 5 PM Pacific time will be prioritized for completion by October 28. Cases will be processed based on a combination of factors. Bookmark this page to stay current on deadlines.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 544 M - -
Net income 2023 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 611 M 46 611 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 109,81 $
Average target price 139,03 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-5.24%46 611
ZSCALER, INC.-47.07%24 332
MONDAY.COM LTD.-64.62%4 925
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED11.18%2 228
WALKME LTD.-54.87%749
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.35%492