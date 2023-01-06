VMware : Vital VMware Q4 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders

The order cut-off time is Friday, February 3, at 6 PM Pacific time for orders in the Americas and 6 PM Cork, Ireland, local time for orders outside the Americas. Advantage+ registration requests and related cases that are submitted by Friday, January 20, at 5 PM Pacific time will be prioritized for completion by February 3. Cases will be processed based on a combination of factors. Bookmark and share this page to stay current on these deadlines.