    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
126.14 USD   +3.62%
Vmware : Vital VMware Q4 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders
PU
2022Vmware : Spring for VMware GemFire is Now Available
PU
2022Vmware : Building Momentum Toward a More Sustainable and Equitable Future
PU
VMware : Vital VMware Q4 FY23 Quarter-End Reminders

01/06/2023 | 05:54pm EST
The order cut-off time is Friday, February 3, at 6 PM Pacific time for orders in the Americas and 6 PM Cork, Ireland, local time for orders outside the Americas. Advantage+ registration requests and related cases that are submitted by Friday, January 20, at 5 PM Pacific time will be prioritized for completion by February 3. Cases will be processed based on a combination of factors. Bookmark and share this page to stay current on these deadlines.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 404 M - -
Net income 2023 1 324 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 787 M 51 787 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,4%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 121,73 $
Average target price 139,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.0.13%51 787
ZSCALER, INC.-0.28%15 054
MONDAY.COM LTD.-17.91%4 515
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED1.76%2 232
WALKME LTD.-0.63%904
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.83%714