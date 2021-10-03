VMware : What to Know Before You Attend VMworld 2021!

We look forward to welcoming you to VMworld 2021 taking place online next week, October 5 & 6 or October 6 & 7, depending on your location.

Get ready for 48 hours of innovation-learning, collaborating, and networking with the industry's top thought leaders, subject-matter experts, and IT professionals. The event platform goes live at 8:00 AM PDT on October 5. Simply log in to your VMworld account to access the platform.

Partner Specifics

Note, to view or add any of the partner-exclusive sessions, you will need to log into your VMworld account (and be logged in/registered with your company email ID).

Partner General Session - Hear CEO Raghu Raghuram, President Sumit Dhawan, and SVP of Worldwide Partner & Commercial Organization Sandy Hogan share their vision for the future of multi-cloud technology, the range of new opportunities, and VMware's commitment to your success! Partner-exclusive Session Track - Plan to join your geo-specific breakouts. Take advantage of the opportunity to hear from partner go-to-market experts on topics covering app modernization, multi-cloud, VMware Cloud on AWS, intrinsic security, anywhere workspace, and more. Plus, learn new ways to monetize our partner programs to increase your pipeline. Targeted agendas - Leverage them to find all the top sessions, breakouts, solution keynotes, and panel discussions curated around the following franchise solutions:

- Anywhere Workspace

- Networking/Security

- Modern Apps

- Multi-Cloud



'vmware-partners' Slack Channel - Opt into networking via your VMworld Dashboard if you would like to take advantage of Slack and VMware Talk and be sure to check out the 'vmware-partners' Slack channel to network with your peers. Partner sponsor sessions - We encourage you to also view our sponsored sessions: - HPE

- Hitachi

- Google

- Oracle

Support Detail