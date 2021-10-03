VMware : What to Know Before You Attend VMworld 2021!
10/03/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
We look forward to welcoming you to VMworld 2021 taking place online next week, October 5 & 6 or October 6 & 7, depending on your location.
Get ready for 48 hours of innovation-learning, collaborating, and networking with the industry's top thought leaders, subject-matter experts, and IT professionals. The event platform goes live at 8:00 AM PDT on October 5. Simply log in to your VMworld account to access the platform.
Partner Specifics
Note, to view or add any of the partner-exclusive sessions, you will need to log into your VMworld account (and be logged in/registered with your company email ID).
Partner General Session - Hear CEO Raghu Raghuram, President Sumit Dhawan, and SVP of Worldwide Partner & Commercial Organization Sandy Hogan share their vision for the future of multi-cloud technology, the range of new opportunities, and VMware's commitment to your success!
Partner-exclusive Session Track - Plan to join your geo-specific breakouts. Take advantage of the opportunity to hear from partner go-to-market experts on topics covering app modernization, multi-cloud, VMware Cloud on AWS, intrinsic security, anywhere workspace, and more. Plus, learn new ways to monetize our partner programs to increase your pipeline.
'vmware-partners' Slack Channel - Opt into networking via your VMworld Dashboard if you would like to take advantage of Slack and VMware Talk and be sure to check out the 'vmware-partners' Slack channel to network with your peers.
Partner sponsor sessions - We encourage you to also view our sponsored sessions: - HPE
- Hitachi
- Google
- Oracle
Support Detail
Web Browsers - the event platform supports the latest versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge.
Time Zone Settings - Check that your computer and website browser time zone settings are set to the time zone that you will be in when joining the event. All times in the VMworld event platform will adjust to the time zone of your computer and/or website browser automatically.