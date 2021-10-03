Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/01 04:10:00 pm
151.91 USD   +2.16%
04:21pVMWARE : What to Know Before You Attend VMworld 2021!
PU
10/01EXTREME PERFORMANCE SERIES : Understanding the Virtual Network Stack
PU
10/01VMWARE : VMworld Tech+ Pass Winners!
PU
VMware : What to Know Before You Attend VMworld 2021!

10/03/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
We look forward to welcoming you to VMworld 2021 taking place online next week, October 5 & 6 or October 6 & 7, depending on your location.

Get ready for 48 hours of innovation-learning, collaborating, and networking with the industry's top thought leaders, subject-matter experts, and IT professionals. The event platform goes live at 8:00 AM PDT on October 5. Simply log in to your VMworld account to access the platform.

Partner Specifics

Note, to view or add any of the partner-exclusive sessions, you will need to log into your VMworld account (and be logged in/registered with your company email ID).

  1. Partner General Session - Hear CEO Raghu Raghuram, President Sumit Dhawan, and SVP of Worldwide Partner & Commercial Organization Sandy Hogan share their vision for the future of multi-cloud technology, the range of new opportunities, and VMware's commitment to your success!
  2. Partner-exclusive Session Track - Plan to join your geo-specific breakouts. Take advantage of the opportunity to hear from partner go-to-market experts on topics covering app modernization, multi-cloud, VMware Cloud on AWS, intrinsic security, anywhere workspace, and more. Plus, learn new ways to monetize our partner programs to increase your pipeline.
  3. Targeted agendas - Leverage them to find all the top sessions, breakouts, solution keynotes, and panel discussions curated around the following franchise solutions:
    - Anywhere Workspace
    - Networking/Security
    - Modern Apps
    - Multi-Cloud

  4. 'vmware-partners' Slack Channel - Opt into networking via your VMworld Dashboard if you would like to take advantage of Slack and VMware Talk and be sure to check out the 'vmware-partners' Slack channel to network with your peers.
  5. Partner sponsor sessions - We encourage you to also view our sponsored sessions: - HPE
    - Hitachi
    - Google
    - Oracle

Support Detail

  • Web Browsers - the event platform supports the latest versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge.
  • Time Zone Settings - Check that your computer and website browser time zone settings are set to the time zone that you will be in when joining the event. All times in the VMworld event platform will adjust to the time zone of your computer and/or website browser automatically.
  • Questions?
    - VMworld FAQs
    - Email: VMworldRegistration@vmware-events.com
    - Telephone:
    1-800-365-2459 (US Toll Free)
    1-203-278-5465 (US Local)
    +44 203-318-1233 (London Toll Free)

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 20:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 613 M 63 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 151,91 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.31%63 613
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.37%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389