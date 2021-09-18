Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Win a VMworld Tech+ Pass from Hands-on Labs

09/18/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Written by The Hands-on Labs Team

20 Tech+ Passes available to Win!

Let the VMware Hands-on Labs Raffle competition begin HERE!

What is a Tech+ Pass, and why do you need one?

The VMworld Tech+ pass provides exclusive access to

  • Hands-on Labs Guided Workshops
  • The VMware Odyssey by Hands-on Labs Tournament
  • Meet the Experts
  • Tech+ Tutorials
  • 1:1 Consultations with Global Support

Hands-on Labs Guided Workshops

Guided Workshop sessions are presented by the VMware product experts who develop the lab content. Take a deep dive into the technical features of a product while accessing a live lab environment. Discuss solutions and have your questions answered in a group setting.

  • 72+ sessions, 144 hours
  • 27+ topics
  • 120 minutes per workshop with dedicated Q&A time

This year we have extended our workshops from one hour to two in order to accommodate more lab time: sessions include 90 minutes of lab instruction and 30 minutes of dedicated time to chat with the product experts.

Check out the Guided Workshop Sessions available in the VMworld Content Catalog

VMware Odyssey by Hands-on Labs Tournament

VMware Odyssey by Hands-on Labs is an exciting way to challenge yourself and compete against your peers for the chance to earn prizes and bragging rights. Our VMworld Tournament is back in 2021 and more exciting than ever! You will be challenged to complete tasks in five different live lab environments, while racing against the clock. The cumulative leaderboard will display current standings and contestants with the top three scores at the end of the tournament will be awarded prizes. During VMworld, you can take all five tournament labs to accumulate points. Anyone who participates will be eligible for one of ten raffle prizes.

Play to Win

VMworld is right around the corner and the best way to get prepared for the challenge is to take the latest VMware Hands-on Labs. We have collected the fan favorites and added the chance to win a Tech+ pass… what do you have to lose? Start practicing now and we look forward to seeing you on the leaderboard!

Play Now!

You must take at least one lab from the raffle landing page to be entered in the raffle. Take all five labs to increase your chances of winning (official terms and conditions can be found here.)

We can't wait to see you at VMworld 2021

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 818 M - -
Net income 2022 1 646 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 487 M 58 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
