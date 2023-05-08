Advanced search
VMware : Workspace ONE Spotlighted in Podcast

05/08/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
On a Packet Pushers Tech Bytes podcast episode, Johan Van Amersfoort, ITQ, Technologist Digital Workspace and AI, discusses multi-cloud deployments and supporting hybrid workers using VMware's Workspace ONE. The conversation dives into how Workspace ONE differs from traditional virtual desktops, enabling hybrid access with Workspace ONE and Anywhere Workspace to support private and public cloud workloads, and how ITQ helps customers choose the best cloud based on application requirements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 14 121 M - -
Net income 2024 1 675 M - -
Net Debt 2024 2 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 31,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 53 183 M 53 183 M -
EV / Sales 2024 3,96x
EV / Sales 2025 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 38 300
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 124,12 $
Average target price 139,82 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.11%53 183
ZSCALER, INC.-20.05%12 982
MONDAY.COM LTD.-4.71%5 550
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED25.40%2 926
WALKME LTD.-10.55%882
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.79%533
