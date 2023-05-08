VMware : Workspace ONE Spotlighted in Podcast

On a Packet Pushers Tech Bytes podcast episode, Johan Van Amersfoort, ITQ, Technologist Digital Workspace and AI, discusses multi-cloud deployments and supporting hybrid workers using VMware's Workspace ONE. The conversation dives into how Workspace ONE differs from traditional virtual desktops, enabling hybrid access with Workspace ONE and Anywhere Workspace to support private and public cloud workloads, and how ITQ helps customers choose the best cloud based on application requirements.