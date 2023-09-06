The VMware Explore 2023 event in Las Vegas proved to be a momentous occasion, brimming with thrilling revelations, informative podcasts, and enlightening sessions on VMware vSAN. Let's delve deeper into the pivotal announcement and the significant insights garnered during this event regarding vSAN.

Introducing VMware vSAN Max: Petabyte-Scale Disaggregated Storage

During the General Session at Explore, a significant moment unfolded as VMware introduced vSAN Max, a revolutionary addition to the vSAN family. vSAN Max powered by vSAN Express Storage Architecture (ESA) introduces the capability to provide petabyte-scale disaggregated storage for vSphere workloads. With vSAN Max, vSphere users gain the ability to independently scale their storage resources apart from compute, providing a newfound level of flexibility to seamlessly accommodate various workloads

vSAN Max offers outstanding performance and scalability that enables companies to efficiently handle substantial workloads and vast data volumes, all while maintaining remarkable speed and efficiency. The scalability of vSAN Max is exemplified by its ability to scale up to a 24-host vSAN Max cluster, providing up to 8.6 petabytes of capacity and delivering up to 3.6 million IOPS (input/output operations per second). This groundbreaking innovation empowers users to independently expand storage resources without affecting compute resources, ensuring the seamless accommodation of even the most data-intensive workloads.

In an ever-evolving landscape of diverse workloads, organizations now have the opportunity to leverage the capabilities of vSAN Max to optimize resource utilization effectively and drive cost-reduction initiatives.

vSAN Max information is included in the vSAN 8 Update 2 announcement, check out Introducing vSAN 8 Update 2 to get caught up on all the new features and enhancements to the latest release.

Virtually Speaking Podcasts:

The Virtually Speaking Podcast delves deep into the announcements made at VMware Explore. You can explore these podcasts and watch the video recordings of the episodes. The hosts of the Virtually Speaking Podcast, including Pete Flecha, Senior Product Line Marketing Manager, and John Nicholson, Staff Technical Marketing Architect, engage in enlightening discussions covering various VMware topics related to VMware's Cloud Infrastructure at the Explore event.

vSAN 8 Update 2 and vSAN Max

The Virtually Speaking Podcast welcomes Pete Keohler, Staff Technical Marketing Architect for vSAN to discuss the details of the new release of vSAN 8 Update 2 and vSAN Max offering.

Introducing vSAN Max

The Virtually Speaking Podcast hosts sit down with Rakesh Radhakrishnan, Senior Director of Product Management and Mark Chuang, Senior Director of Product Marketing, shedding light on the announcement of vSAN Max, its benefits and use cases.

vSAN Express Storage Architecture Review

In this episode, the podcast hosts sit down with Mark Fournier, Chief Information Officer at the US Senate Federal Credit Union, who shares his firsthand experience with vSAN ESA. Mark was an early adopter of vSAN ESA. Mark describes vSAN ESA performance "amazingly and blistering fast." Watch more to hear about Mark's experience with vSAN ESA.

SiliconANGLE theCube Interview - VMware vSAN Max Announcement

Sazzala Reddy, CTO, Cloud Storage & Data at VMware. Sazzala sits with Lisa Martin and Dave Vellante to discuss the genesis of vSAN Max announcement and its significance, and VMware's overarching vision for its continued evolution.

Key Explore Sessions: A Deep Dive into vSAN

VMware Explore Las Vegas 2023 presented a multitude of sessions spotlighting vSAN's crucial role in modern IT infrastructure. If you missed the event, fear not! Here are some key sessions you can catch up on:

VMware vSAN has emerged as a leading hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) storage solution, revolutionizing how organizations deploy and manage storage for virtualized workloads. This session highlighted vSAN's evolution from HCI to disaggregated HCI, powered by the vSAN Express Storage Architecture and why that evolution is a driving force behind customers' success with vSAN.

We first introduced vSAN 8 Express Storage Architecture in 2022. In this breakout session, the authors of the vSAN ESA Deep Dive book review everything ESA. They discussed how the architecture provides customers with many performance, resilience, and operational benefits.

VMware offers a great solution to increase availability and resilience through the VMware vSAN stretched cluster functionality. This session focused on why these factors are top of mind for many, as well as the features and enhancements that have improved these capabilities over time. Moreover, the speakers shared best practices for implementation, so new viewers can see how to best leverage this powerful tool with a real-world example.

As multi-cloud environments proliferate, virtual machine migration has become an increasingly important criterion for saving resources, growing resource utilization, and maintaining the quality of service in cloud and on-premises data centers. Still, migration to a new storage solution can pose many challenges. By taking a comprehensive look at migration challenges, speakers illustrated for customers how to approach migration projects. Key points included how to size and design for availability to ensure performance even while migrating.

VMware Explore Solution Keynote: Optimizing Multi-Cloud Strategies

At the solution keynote session - Innovations to Accelerate Your Enterprise Cloud Transformation at VMware Explore 2023 - emphasized the complexity of implementing multi-cloud strategies and how VMware's solutions bridge the gap between developer needs and infrastructure responsiveness. Attendees learned how VMware's cloud-agnostic solutions can seamlessly integrate infrastructure and security technologies across any cloud environment, paving the way for optimized performance, reduced costs, and resilient cloud architectures. Learn about VMware's new offerings to help accelerate the modernization journey.

Tech Preview

This session explored our vision of VMware's Storage and Data Platform, as well as how to deliver enterprise-class storage and data services for the multi-cloud world. Speakers Sazzala Reddy, VMware CTO; and Vijay Ramachandran, VP, product leader, discussed how to manage data and its lifecycle with a uniform experience across a multi-cloud infrastructure. Their vision includes how to support a broad range of workloads through dimensional scaling, and the two dived into that consideration in detail.

Also, in this session, Sazzala offered a tech preview into CyberSecure Storage, which includes a number of innovations designed to simplify data protection and ransomware recovery. For instance, CyberSecure Storage will integrate vSAN with VMware Ransomware Recovery, resulting in a streamlined data protection process and expediting recovery by using local snapshots when possible. CyberSecure Storage will introduce key features such as immutable snapshots, a snapshot manager, and integrated ransomware recovery. Interested in signing up for early access? Scan the QR code and fill out a short form.

Content Availability: Explore Beyond the Event

While VMware Explore 2023 in Las Vegas may have concluded, the wealth of content lives on. You can access hundreds of on-demand sessions, including detailed insights from knowledgeable speakers. These resources will help you navigate the multi-cloud horizon more efficiently and effectively.

In conclusion, VMware Explore Las Vegas 2023 was a landmark event filled with game-changing announcements, educational sessions, and real-world insights into the future of storage solutions. With vSAN Max and vSAN 8 Update 2 on the horizon, VMware continues to lead the way in delivering scalable, efficient, and cost-effective storage solutions for the most demanding applications in today's dynamic IT landscape. Explore the available content to stay ahead in your journey towards the multi-cloud future.

