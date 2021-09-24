Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : and HPE Deliver Customer Centric Edge-to-Cloud Solutions

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
As enterprises continue the journey of digital transformation, the need for "better" manageability, security, and high availability has been obvious to those in infrastructure services. And, now the challenges of the past year have made that pain more acute and more visible to a lot more people across the business with choices of on-prem private cloud with scale out to hybrid and/or public cloud. This has led to the adoption of AI-defined infrastructure with predictable decisions for continuous availability of infrastructure services. Customers are continuously evaluating the infrastructure of various deployment models to reduce risk of disruption, maintain financial agility to minimize CapEx, and optimally consume infrastructure in an OpEx model.

Both VMware and HPE are working in partnership to meet our joint customers with their desired consumption model. VMware embarked on the journey of delivering as-a-service and subscription model three years ago for both foundational and workload-focused solutions, such as VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) platform for GreenLake. We continue to build on our joint private cloud solutions with HPE's innovative breakthroughs like Silicon On-Demand and GreenLake Lighthouse. HPE's GreenLake edge-to-cloud vision will enable subscription and consumption models for software delivering IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) workload-optimized solutions. HPE is one of our key strategic partners that can provide full suite of infrastructure services such as VM aaS, Container aaS, VDI aaS, and more.

Below are a few highlights of our joint solutions in 2021.

  1. Project Monterey was announced at VMworld 2020. We are jointly working on enabling services for SmartNIC platforms, HPE, and the Pensando partnership provides a scalable solution for deployment with security. This will extend the composable infrastructure technology to create a more agile, cost-effective data center.
  2. HPE is now offering easy-to-order integrated vSAN ReadyNodes, which are certified, preconfigured, workload optimized, and enhanced LCM capabilities that enable coordinated hardware and software updates. This is offered across HPE's Intel and AMD platforms - EdgeLine, ProLiant, Superdome and Synergy.
  3. HPE Advisory & Professional Services assist many enterprises working towards infrastructure and application modernization using container orchestration with lifecycle management. HPE Advisory & Professional Service offer services for advisory, design, and build of enterprise container platforms with a wide variety of container distributions such as VMware Tanzu on an HPE Mission Critical Server.
  4. Delivering GPU optimized workloads for joint AI/ML enterprise customers based on our NVIDIA partnership. HPE will deliver a complete AI/ML solution that can be easily sized to include an HPE server with by NVIDIA certified GPUs, VMware and NVIDIA AI-Ready Enterprise Platform, all backed by HPE support.

Join Us at VMworld 2021 Online

As a Platinum sponsor of VMworld 2021, HPE will be featuring these joint cloud solution innovations in their breakout sessions as highlighted below. Be sure to join us at VMworld 2021 Online.

Access all HPE sessions at-a-glance or view individually below.

Bring Cloud Services to Your Apps and Data Everywhere with HPE Greenlake [APP3108S]

  • In this session, learn from HPE experts how HPE GreenLake delivers business outcomes with the agility and velocity of the public cloud in an on-premises, pay-per-use solution. We'll cover how the HPE GreenLake Lighthouse platform supports your cloud-native applications and workloads with a complete managed service of compute, storage, and networking with HPE GreenLake cloud services and VMware virtualization software. With a range of scalable configurations-from 100 to thousands of virtual machines-you can deliver current and future business outcomes via private cloud with the built-in HPE GreenLake buffer of capacity and visibility into usage and costs.

- Raj Mistry, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Steve Showalter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Defend and Protect Your Data - From Edge to Cloud with HPE GreenLake [MCL3164S]

  • Virtualized and container workloads continue to evolve, making IT infrastructures more complex to defend and recover from both predatory and inadvertent disruptions. Ransomware is a growing security problem and one of the biggest forms of cybercrime. Every day, news feeds feature stories of criminals who brazenly announce they're holding business-critical data hostage until a ransom is paid. HPE offers cloud-native data protection services that eliminate complexity and ensure data is recoverable and secure across hybrid cloud environments. Learn what steps you can take to protect your business with HPE GreenLake solutions that offer the agility of the cloud for your on premises environments.

- Vinay Jonnakuti, Director, HPE

- Ian Blatchford, Product Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- John Blumenthal, VP Product Management, HPE

- Chris Snell, Solutions Engineer, HPE

HPE and VMware: A Customer-Focused Partnership for the as-a-Service World [MCL3104S]

  • As the world of IT has evolved over the years, so has the relationship, strong technical partnership, and market presence of HPE and VMware. In this session, we cover the innovations HPE and VMware have brought together to help customers achieve their business and IT goals. We cover the beginning of the partnership to current technology innovations and future solutions that address the rapid growth of data and migration to the hybrid cloud.

- Krista Satterthwaite, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Paul Turner, VP, VMware

- Joshua Wilda, Chief Information Officer, University of Michigan Health-West

- Alexia Clements, VP, WW Go-To-Market GreenLake Cloud Services Commercial Business, HPE

Supporting Blogs

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
