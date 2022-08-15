Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
122.42 USD   +0.38%
05:48pVMWARE : and Microsoft Partnership – On Display at VMware Explore
PU
08/11VMWARE : Multi-Rack Expansion update for VMware Cloud on Dell
PU
08/11VMWARE : Forwarding vSphere Audit and Authentication Events from vRealize Log Insight to a SIEM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : and Microsoft Partnership – On Display at VMware Explore

08/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware Explore 2022 US is less than two weeks away and we're excited about seeing our customers in-person once again. We're also excited to show off our expanding partnership with Microsoft - a 2022 VMware Partner Achievement Award winner and VMware Explore Global Diamond sponsor.

Our partnership is built on three key platforms we've jointly engineered to bring VMware infrastructure to the Azure cloud: Azure VMware Solution, VMware Horizon on Microsoft Azure, and Azure Spring Apps. At VMware Explore, you'll get updates from Microsoft and VMware leaders and experts on the latest developments in our joint solution platforms in our booths on the Expo floor, live keynotes and breakout sessions, hands-on labs, expert-led workshops, and on-demand sessions. You'll also hear from many of our customers that have recently transformed their businesses with VMware and Microsoft.

If you haven't already, register for VMware Explore today. If we'll be seeing you in San Francisco, there are over 30 events on the agenda covering our joint solutions. Browse the list of those VMware-Microsoft keynotes, sessions, and labs where you can see event details, add them to your agenda, or access them on-demand.

Don't miss our special cloud-focused day at VMware Explore in the multi-cloud track featuring these sessions hosted by Microsoft:

Visit our Microsoft and VMware alliance page to learn more about our partnership and solution portfolio.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:46:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
05:48pVMWARE : and Microsoft Partnership – On Display at VMware Explore
PU
08/11VMWARE : Multi-Rack Expansion update for VMware Cloud on Dell
PU
08/11VMWARE : Forwarding vSphere Audit and Authentication Events from vRealize Log Insight to a..
PU
08/08Guard Dog Solutions, Inc. Partners with VMware
CI
08/08VMWARE : Familiar Toolsets Extract Maximum Value from the Move to Cloud
PU
08/08VMware Report Warns of Deepfake Attacks and Cyber Extortion
BU
08/04VMWARE : The Intentions of a New Chief Open Source Officer
PU
08/04VMware Introduces Advanced Workload Protection for AWS to Help Defend Against Emerging ..
BU
08/04Vmware, Inc. Introduces Advanced Workload Protection for AWS to Help Defend Against Eme..
CI
08/03VMWARE : ESG is Having Growing Pains. Here's What Comes Next.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 554 M - -
Net income 2023 1 519 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 399 M 51 399 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
EV / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 121,96 $
Average target price 139,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.5.25%51 399
ACCENTURE PLC-22.70%202 694
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.01%156 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.14%106 696
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%83 978
SNOWFLAKE INC.-50.21%53 654