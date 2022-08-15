VMware : and Microsoft Partnership – On Display at VMware Explore

VMware Explore 2022 US is less than two weeks away and we're excited about seeing our customers in-person once again. We're also excited to show off our expanding partnership with Microsoft - a 2022 VMware Partner Achievement Award winner and VMware Explore Global Diamond sponsor.

Our partnership is built on three key platforms we've jointly engineered to bring VMware infrastructure to the Azure cloud: Azure VMware Solution, VMware Horizon on Microsoft Azure, and Azure Spring Apps. At VMware Explore, you'll get updates from Microsoft and VMware leaders and experts on the latest developments in our joint solution platforms in our booths on the Expo floor, live keynotes and breakout sessions, hands-on labs, expert-led workshops, and on-demand sessions. You'll also hear from many of our customers that have recently transformed their businesses with VMware and Microsoft.

If you haven't already, register for VMware Explore today. If we'll be seeing you in San Francisco, there are over 30 events on the agenda covering our joint solutions. Browse the list of those VMware-Microsoft keynotes, sessions, and labs where you can see event details, add them to your agenda, or access them on-demand.

Don't miss our special cloud-focused day at VMware Explore in the multi-cloud track featuring these sessions hosted by Microsoft:

Visit our Microsoft and VMware alliance page to learn more about our partnership and solution portfolio.