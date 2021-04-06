Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/06 11:27:08 am
151.21 USD   -0.81%
11:12aVMWARE  : @ Oktane 2021
PU
04/05A FORMIDABLE FORCE : Introducing VMware's Service Provider and Edge Team
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : VMware Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : @ Oktane 2021

04/06/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Pat Lee, vice president, strategic and emerging partners, VMware (@patlee)

April 6, 2021

VMware and Okta share a common passion: making employees' work-from-anywhere experience as seamless as possible. At the same time, we want to help IT teams secure applications, data and resources.

Recognizing a shared vision and complementary technology offerings, our strategic partnership delivers advanced identity and conditional access capabilities powered by device trust. By integrating VMware Workspace ONE and Okta Identity Cloud, we provide customers with:

  • Choice and increased flexibility;
  • Enhanced, password-less user experiences; and
  • Consistent management and security across the organization.

We first announced our partnership three years ago, and I'm happy to report our collaboration continues to flourish. In fact, in February, Okta recognized VMware as its Technology Partner of the Year. Our focus on dynamic work and employee experiences, coupled with product innovations, enables mutual customers to support a distributed workforce seamlessly and more securely.

Watch the video: Enabling a Zero Trust Framework with VMware Workspace ONE and the Okta Identity Cloud.

New Integration: Factor-Based Device Trust

Our teams continue to explore opportunities to bring complementary capabilities together to ease customer's adoption of a Zero Trust security model. As an example, announced earlier this year, customers can now use Factor-Based Device Trust to enable more secure access from any device OS and enrollment type.

Dive deeper in this blog post: Introducing Factor-Based Device Trust with VMware and Okta.

In 2018, VMware and Okta made it possible to share device trust signals between Workspace ONE Access and the Okta Identity Cloud. This initial integration allowed IT teams to validate if a device was trusted when the Okta application sign-on policy engaged. While a step in the right direction to help enable zero trust, there were a few limitations, most notably:

  • Lack of support for enforcing device trust on Windows 10 and macOS on the Okta Application Sign-On Policy.
  • Inability to leverage a device compliance authentication method in Workspace ONE Access.

Now, with Factor-Based Device Trust, VMware and Okta close these gaps. Factor-Based Device Trust is another example of the advanced identity capabilities required by our customers who want device trust across all operating systems: Win10, macOS, Android and iOS.

Connect with Us at Oktane 2021

At Oktane 2021 on April 7 at 11:30 a.m. PT, our breakout session features:

  • Greg Armanini (@gregarms), director of product management, VMware
  • Steven D'Sa (@steveIDM), solutions engineer, VMware
  • Rusty Burchfield (@rbsec_), head of security, DoorDash

In this session, they'll dive into how VMware and Okta integrations enable organizations to deliver an experience hub with simplified remote employee onboarding, self-service and employee workflows. In addition to hearing about how other organizations take advantage of workspaces, they will share deployment tips.

It's never been more important for organizations to securely deliver the apps and resources employees need as they work outside of the traditional office. VMware and Okta's collaboration brings our industry-leading solutions closer together, ultimately helping our joint customers empower their anywhere workforces

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 15:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
11:12aVMWARE  : @ Oktane 2021
PU
04/05A FORMIDABLE FORCE : Introducing VMware's Service Provider and Edge Team
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : VMware Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Tre..
MT
03/31VMWARE  : The Distributed, Multi-Cloud Era Has Arrived
PU
03/31VMWARE  : Cloud Accelerates App Modernization through Modular, Multi-Cloud Servi..
BU
03/27VMWARE  : Principled Technologies Finds That Running VMware Tanzu on a VMware vS..
AQ
03/26VMWARE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/22VMWARE  : Partners Accelerate Profitability with New Customer Lifecycle Incentiv..
BU
03/19FIGHTING BACK IN 2021 : 4 Best Practices for Security Teams
PU
03/18VMWARE  : to Help Customers Make Modern Apps More Secure with Intent to Acquire ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 727 M - -
Net income 2022 1 577 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 912 M 63 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 169,22 $
Last Close Price 152,45 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zane C. Rowe Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Greg Lavender Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sanjay J. Poonen Chief Operating Officer-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.69%63 912
ACCENTURE PLC7.63%178 699
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.14%163 580
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.98%121 466
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.49%82 622
INFOSYS LIMITED12.27%81 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ