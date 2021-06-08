VMware : Q1 2022 10Q

Log in
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended April 30, 2021

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number 001-33622

_______________________________________________________

VMWARE, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________________________________

Delaware

94-3292913

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

3401 Hillview Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

94304

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(650) 427-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

_____________________________________________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A common stock

VMW

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of May 28, 2021, the number of shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the registrant outstanding was 418,930,983, of which 111,709,147 shares were Class A common stock and 307,221,836 were Class B common stock.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page

Item 1.

Financial Statements (unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

25

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

38

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

38

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

39

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

39

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

59

Item 5.

Other Information

60

Item 6.

Exhibits

60

SIGNATURE

61

VMware, Pivotal, Workspace ONE, Carbon Black, Tanzu, CloudHealth, VeloCloud, Nyansa, vSphere, VMware vSAN, NSX, and Heptio are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

2

Table of Contents

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VMware, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

May 1,

2021

2020

Revenue(1):

License

$

646

$

660

Subscription and SaaS

741

572

Services

1,607

1,502

Total revenue

2,994

2,734

Operating expenses(2):

Cost of license revenue

37

40

Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue

157

126

Cost of services revenue

337

318

Research and development

708

665

Sales and marketing

959

917

General and administrative

236

246

Realignment

1

4

Operating income

559

418

Investment income

-

5

Interest expense

(50)

(49)

Other income (expense), net

(23)

(6)

Income before income tax

486

368

Income tax provision (benefit)

61

(18)

Net income

$

425

$

386

Net income per weighted-average share, basic for Classes A and B

$

1.01

$

0.92

Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B

$

1.01

$

0.92

Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B

419,116

418,383

Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B

422,038

421,513

__________

(1)

Includes related party revenue as follows (refer to Note C):

License

$

287

$

323

Subscription and SaaS

173

115

Services

588

444

(2)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue

$

5

$

4

Cost of services revenue

25

22

Research and development

127

125

Sales and marketing

75

72

General and administrative

31

49

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Table of Contents

VMware, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

May 1,

2021

2020

Net income

$

425

$

386

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Changes in fair value of effective foreign currency forward contracts:

Unrealized gains (losses), net of tax provision (benefit) of $- and ($2)

2

(13)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-

(1)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

2

(14)

Comprehensive income, net of taxes

$

427

$

372

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Table of Contents

VMware, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands)

(unaudited)

April 30,

January 29,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,594

$

4,692

Short-term investments

120

23

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5 and $5

1,532

1,929

Due from related parties, net

753

1,438

Other current assets

537

530

Total current assets

8,536

8,612

Property and equipment, net

1,343

1,334

Other assets

2,592

2,697

Deferred tax assets

5,815

5,781

Intangible assets, net

926

993

Goodwill

9,599

9,599

Total assets

$

28,811

$

29,016

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

205

$

131

Accrued expenses and other

1,810

2,382

Unearned revenue

5,830

5,873

Total current liabilities

7,845

8,386

Note payable to Dell

270

270

Long-term debt

4,719

4,717

Unearned revenue

4,370

4,441

Income tax payable

816

805

Operating lease liabilities

891

891

Other liabilities

447

455

Total liabilities

19,358

19,965

Contingencies (refer to Note D)

Stockholders' equity:

Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 111,488 and

1

1

112,082 shares

Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 307,222

3

3

shares

Additional paid-in capital

1,960

1,985

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3)

(5)

Retained earnings

7,492

7,067

Total stockholders' equity

9,453

9,051

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

28,811

$

29,016

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

