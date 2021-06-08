VMware : Q1 2022 10Q

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A common stock
VMW
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☑ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☑
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☑
As of May 28, 2021, the number of shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the registrant outstanding was 418,930,983, of which 111,709,147 shares were Class A common stock and 307,221,836 were Class B common stock.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Page
Item 1.
Financial Statements (unaudited)
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
7
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
25
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
38
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
38
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
39
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
39
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
59
Item 5.
Other Information
60
Item 6.
Exhibits
60
SIGNATURE
61
VMware, Pivotal, Workspace ONE, Carbon Black, Tanzu, CloudHealth, VeloCloud, Nyansa, vSphere, VMware vSAN, NSX, and Heptio are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
2
Table of Contents
PART I
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
VMware, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
May 1,
2021
2020
Revenue(1):
License
$
646
$
660
Subscription and SaaS
741
572
Services
1,607
1,502
Total revenue
2,994
2,734
Operating expenses(2):
Cost of license revenue
37
40
Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue
157
126
Cost of services revenue
337
318
Research and development
708
665
Sales and marketing
959
917
General and administrative
236
246
Realignment
1
4
Operating income
559
418
Investment income
-
5
Interest expense
(50)
(49)
Other income (expense), net
(23)
(6)
Income before income tax
486
368
Income tax provision (benefit)
61
(18)
Net income
$
425
$
386
Net income per weighted-average share, basic for Classes A and B
$
1.01
$
0.92
Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B
$
1.01
$
0.92
Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B
419,116
418,383
Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B
422,038
421,513
__________
(1)
Includes related party revenue as follows (refer to Note C):
License
$
287
$
323
Subscription and SaaS
173
115
Services
588
444
(2)
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue
$
5
$
4
Cost of services revenue
25
22
Research and development
127
125
Sales and marketing
75
72
General and administrative
31
49
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Table of Contents
VMware, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in millions) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
May 1,
2021
2020
Net income
$
425
$
386
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Changes in fair value of effective foreign currency forward contracts:
Unrealized gains (losses), net of tax provision (benefit) of $- and ($2)
2
(13)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
(1)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
2
(14)
Comprehensive income, net of taxes
$
427
$
372
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
Table of Contents
VMware, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands)
(unaudited)
April 30,
January 29,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,594
$
4,692
Short-term investments
120
23
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5 and $5
1,532
1,929
Due from related parties, net
753
1,438
Other current assets
537
530
Total current assets
8,536
8,612
Property and equipment, net
1,343
1,334
Other assets
2,592
2,697
Deferred tax assets
5,815
5,781
Intangible assets, net
926
993
Goodwill
9,599
9,599
Total assets
$
28,811
$
29,016
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
205
$
131
Accrued expenses and other
1,810
2,382
Unearned revenue
5,830
5,873
Total current liabilities
7,845
8,386
Note payable to Dell
270
270
Long-term debt
4,719
4,717
Unearned revenue
4,370
4,441
Income tax payable
816
805
Operating lease liabilities
891
891
Other liabilities
447
455
Total liabilities
19,358
19,965
Contingencies (refer to Note D)
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 111,488 and
1
1
112,082 shares
Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 307,222
3
3
shares
Additional paid-in capital
1,960
1,985
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3)
(5)
Retained earnings
7,492
7,067
Total stockholders' equity
9,453
9,051
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
28,811
$
29,016
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.