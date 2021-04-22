Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

VMware : Save Our Home—Without Leaving Yours

04/22/2021 | 11:09am EDT
By Nicola Acutt, vice president, environmental, social and governance (ESG), VMware

April 22, 2021

Every April, we have the opportunity to reflect on our environmental priorities and commitments. Sustainability is something many of us aspire to practice every day. But there is something about the seasons changing to Spring and the annual Earth Day celebrations that give us a chance to pause and think consciously about what more we can do.

VMware has a long-held belief that environmental stewardship is our responsibility and duty as a global corporate citizen. We've made huge strides over the last several years, from being a certified CarbonNeutral company to procuring 100% renewable energy and setting science-based targets. As part of our 2030 Agenda, we are now aiming for net zero by 2030. Sustainability remains core to our values and future success. We owe it to ourselves, to our children and to the future to do our part in nurturing and caring for our one and only planet.

Over the past year, we've had a unique opportunity-the likes of which we haven't seen in modern history-to reduce our carbon footprint through our new remote work environments. We've experienced a huge acceleration to a more distributed future, an Anywhere Workspace, which quickly became a priority for VMware. Our homes have become our offices, daycare, schools, movie theaters, go-to lunch spots and everything in between. Bridging the gap between work and home has taken on new meaning.

The unexpected lockdown has given our planet a break from the emissions associated with our daily commutes, air travel and energy consumption while in the office. With many of us still working remotely, we continue to be challenged to think differently about creating healthy and sustainable workspaces, experiences and lifestyles. And that is what Earth Month is all about.

Last year, we celebrated Earth Month by introducing our Every Bit Counts campaign, building on our belief that small, individual actions add up to significant impact. To continue that mindset, this year we encourage everyone to Save Our Home-Without Leaving Yours.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 735 M - -
Net income 2022 1 575 M - -
Net cash 2022 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69 549 M 69 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 171,82 $
Last Close Price 165,99 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zane C. Rowe Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Greg Lavender Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sanjay J. Poonen Chief Operating Officer-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.18.34%69 503
ACCENTURE PLC11.30%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 326
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.76%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.43%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 114
