VMware : Save Our Home—Without Leaving Yours

By Nicola Acutt, vice president, environmental, social and governance (ESG), VMware

April 22, 2021

Every April, we have the opportunity to reflect on our environmental priorities and commitments. Sustainability is something many of us aspire to practice every day. But there is something about the seasons changing to Spring and the annual Earth Day celebrations that give us a chance to pause and think consciously about what more we can do.

VMware has a long-held belief that environmental stewardship is our responsibility and duty as a global corporate citizen. We've made huge strides over the last several years, from being a certified CarbonNeutral company to procuring 100% renewable energy and setting science-based targets. As part of our 2030 Agenda, we are now aiming for net zero by 2030. Sustainability remains core to our values and future success. We owe it to ourselves, to our children and to the future to do our part in nurturing and caring for our one and only planet.

Over the past year, we've had a unique opportunity-the likes of which we haven't seen in modern history-to reduce our carbon footprint through our new remote work environments. We've experienced a huge acceleration to a more distributed future, an Anywhere Workspace, which quickly became a priority for VMware. Our homes have become our offices, daycare, schools, movie theaters, go-to lunch spots and everything in between. Bridging the gap between work and home has taken on new meaning.

The unexpected lockdown has given our planet a break from the emissions associated with our daily commutes, air travel and energy consumption while in the office. With many of us still working remotely, we continue to be challenged to think differently about creating healthy and sustainable workspaces, experiences and lifestyles. And that is what Earth Month is all about.

Last year, we celebrated Earth Month by introducing our Every Bit Counts campaign, building on our belief that small, individual actions add up to significant impact. To continue that mindset, this year we encourage everyone to Save Our Home-Without Leaving Yours.