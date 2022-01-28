Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : nbsp;vSphere with Tanzu and NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1

01/28/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware and NVIDIA have collaborated to unlock the power of AI for every business by delivering an end-to-end enterprise platform optimized for AI/ML workloads- the AI-Ready Enterprise platform. This AI-Ready Enterprise platform mitigates deployment risks by providing common operations, tools, and processes for all enterprise workloads - VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and AI/ML. It greatly simplifies operations, enables break-through performance to build a broad range of AI/ML and data apps, while providing enterprise-class manageability, security, and availability.

The AI-Ready Enterprise platform delivers the best-in-class AI software- the NVIDIA AI Enterprise which is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite that is optimized and exclusively certified for VMware vSphere with Tanzu. With today's release of NVAIE 1.1, we are excited to see new capabilities being delivered through our partnership to enable important use cases for our customers.

The release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 includes full support for VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid service, a component of vSphere with Tanzu. This empowers customers to use containers and VMs on the same platform for their AI/ML workloads, accelerating application deployments and enhanced decision-making processes on these applications for users across a broad range of industries like healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing.

AI/ML workloads can be time-consuming, difficult to deploy and a challenge to scale successfully. With the release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite 1.1, IT administrators, developers, data scientists, and devops professionals can leverage GPU-accelerated Kubernetes running on vSphere with Tanzu to rapidly prototype, test and deploy production workloads safely. This can remove the technical obstacles to data scientists getting their quality models into production - thereby improving business results.

The NVIDIA LaunchPad program, a sandbox for enterprises to test AI/ML workloads, will be upgraded to include NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1, running on vSphere with Tanzu. This further enhances the capabilities of enterprises to fast-track their AI workloads, with access to a hosted environment pre-built to test and prototype AI/ML workloads.

Enterprises can apply to try AI on NVIDIA LaunchPad today, with curated labs for AI developers and IT managers available at no charge.

Learn More

  1. NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 Release blog
  2. AI-Ready Enterprise Platform - Solution brief & Overview blog.
  3. VMware blog - Walkthrough of admin and dev UX for configuring GPUs on VMs supporting Kubernetes.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01/27VMWARE : Announcing Availability of vSphere 7 Update 3c
PU
01/27VMWARE : A look at the VMware Horizon key logger blocker – Ron's Cool Feature of the..
PU
01/27VMWARE : How VMware, IGEL, and Microsoft are a great combination for DaaS
PU
01/27VMware Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporatio..
BU
01/27THE FUTURE IS IN THE CLOUDS : Ready to Join Us in Creating It?
PU
01/27VMWARE : Putting the “i” Back in Privacy
PU
01/27VMWARE TAM TO THE RESCUE : Helping a Customer Out of a Jam
PU
01/27WHAT'S NEW IN VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS GO : January 2022
PU
01/27VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS : What's New in January 2022
PU
01/26VMWARE : Achieving Near Bare-metal Performance for HPC Workloads on VMware vSphere 7
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 445 M 52 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 124,76 $
Average target price 151,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.7.66%52 445
ACCENTURE PLC-19.59%210 684
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%179 445
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%118 844
INFOSYS LIMITED-11.08%93 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.34%82 768