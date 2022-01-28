VMware : nbsp;vSphere with Tanzu and NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1

VMware and NVIDIA have collaborated to unlock the power of AI for every business by delivering an end-to-end enterprise platform optimized for AI/ML workloads- the AI-Ready Enterprise platform. This AI-Ready Enterprise platform mitigates deployment risks by providing common operations, tools, and processes for all enterprise workloads - VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and AI/ML. It greatly simplifies operations, enables break-through performance to build a broad range of AI/ML and data apps, while providing enterprise-class manageability, security, and availability.

The AI-Ready Enterprise platform delivers the best-in-class AI software- the NVIDIA AI Enterprise which is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite that is optimized and exclusively certified for VMware vSphere with Tanzu. With today's release of NVAIE 1.1, we are excited to see new capabilities being delivered through our partnership to enable important use cases for our customers.

The release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1 includes full support for VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid service, a component of vSphere with Tanzu. This empowers customers to use containers and VMs on the same platform for their AI/ML workloads, accelerating application deployments and enhanced decision-making processes on these applications for users across a broad range of industries like healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing.

AI/ML workloads can be time-consuming, difficult to deploy and a challenge to scale successfully. With the release of NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite 1.1, IT administrators, developers, data scientists, and devops professionals can leverage GPU-accelerated Kubernetes running on vSphere with Tanzu to rapidly prototype, test and deploy production workloads safely. This can remove the technical obstacles to data scientists getting their quality models into production - thereby improving business results.

The NVIDIA LaunchPad program, a sandbox for enterprises to test AI/ML workloads, will be upgraded to include NVIDIA AI Enterprise 1.1, running on vSphere with Tanzu. This further enhances the capabilities of enterprises to fast-track their AI workloads, with access to a hosted environment pre-built to test and prototype AI/ML workloads.

Enterprises can apply to try AI on NVIDIA LaunchPad today, with curated labs for AI developers and IT managers available at no charge.

