Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

02/11/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, plans to announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review financial results and business outlook. A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware Investor Relations website at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
10:16aVMWARE : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Th..
BU
05:24aVMWARE : Cleveland Research Downgrades VMware to Neutral From Buy
MT
04:21aVMWARE : How Taiwan's Largest Telco Supported the Country's Rapid Pandemic Respo..
PU
04:21aVMWARE : Celebrating VMware Tanzu's Momentous Year
PU
04:15aREPORT : How 2020 Changed the Way We Use the Cloud
PU
02:55aVMWARE : vRealize Automation Wins Best Cloud Automation Solution
PU
02:55aVMWARE : Sustainability Team Receives Global Recognition
PU
02:55aVMWARE : Announcing VMware Cloud Foundation 4.2 with S3-Compatible Object Storag..
PU
02:55aVMWARE : The State of Healthcare Cybersecurity
PU
02:55aVMWARE : CRN Names VMware as a Coolest Cloud Company for 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 704 M - -
Net income 2021 1 700 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 502 M 61 502 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 171,37 $
Last Close Price 146,51 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Greg Lavender Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.4.46%61 502
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%163 222
ACCENTURE PLC-1.63%162 961
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.89%108 923
INFOSYS LIMITED3.24%75 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.01%71 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ