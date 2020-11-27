Log in
VMware : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/27/2020 | 05:27pm EST
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Pat Gelsinger, VMware’s chief executive officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 700 M - -
Net income 2021 1 707 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59 763 M 59 763 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 175,74 $
Last Close Price 142,25 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick P. Gelsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Sanjay J. Poonen Chief Operating Officer-Customer Operations
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-6.65%59 528
ACCENTURE PLC18.41%157 967
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.85%138 313
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.34%110 669
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.10%74 648
INFOSYS LIMITED52.25%63 988
