Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : to hold a Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with VMworld 2021

09/27/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, chief executive officer, Zane Rowe, chief financial officer & executive vice president, Sumit Dhawan, president, and other business executives will hold a Financial Analyst Meeting primarily focused on strategy and products in conjunction with VMworld 2021 on Thursday, October 7, from 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
04:18pVMWARE : to hold a Financial Analyst Meeting in conjunction with VMworld 2021
BU
03:42pVMWARE : Alibaba Cloud at VMworld 2021
PU
11:42aGUEST POST : What to do when next big things in tech are ready for primetime
PU
10:57aVMWARE : Inspire Change at VMworld 2021
PU
10:54aVMWARE'S 2021 ESG REPORT : The Next Normal – Our Path to 2030
PU
08:14aDELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:42aVMWARE : A Guide to VMworld 2021 for Virtualization Pros
PU
01:52aJUST PUBLISHED : Successfully Virtualizing Microsoft SQL Server for High Availability on A..
PU
09/24VMWARE : and HPE Deliver Customer Centric Edge-to-Cloud Solutions
PU
09/24VMWARE : All Things Networking at VMworld 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60 954 M 60 954 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 145,56 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.3.78%60 954
ACCENTURE PLC29.87%214 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.23%194 012
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.22%123 235
INFOSYS LIMITED40.46%100 136
SNOWFLAKE INC.12.46%95 226