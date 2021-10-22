VMware : vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1.1 is Globally Available

We would like to announce that the VMware vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1.1 is now Globally Available! It includes some improvements to the information collected as well as interoperability updates to fully support the newly released VMware vRealize Operations 8.6 and vRealize Operations Tenant App 8.6.

You can download the Management Pack here.

Upgrade

To upgrade the existing VMware vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1.0 to 1.1, there is no need to uninstall the older version before deploying it. You simply need to upload the new PAK file through the vRealize Operations UI, and this will upgrade the existing Management Pack to the latest version.

The same procedure will perform a clean install if you don't have 1.0 already installed.

New Metrics

In addition to all the metrics that the VMware vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1.0 already collects, with 1.1, there are some new statistics for migrations and protections. They are gathered separately to easily distinguish between them when reviewing a report for a specific tenant giving better insight into their actual usage. Even the number of test migrations and protection is now counted and reported making this information available for Cloud Providers.

These metrics are visible per Organization under the Tenant Incoming Replications and require having the Management Pack for VMware Cloud Director already installed.

Here is how these metrics are visualized on a graph.

The improvements in this new version of the Management Pack are also utilized by the latest version of vRealize Operations Tenant App 8.6 that was announced just recently. Now Cloud Providers can make most of the entire collection of metrics when creating bills for the tenants.

An important new addition to the VMware Cloud Director Availability section of the pricing policies is the option to charge a tenant for protections without an SLA Profile assigned. Cloud providers only need to add a rate for an SLA Profile with None set as a name, and it is done the same way they used to add the rate for any other profile - Bronze, Silver, Gold, or custom one.

There is one more significant extension to this pricing policy - now, you can also add additional rates for the storage used by replications. It is calculated on top of all the charges defined in the Storage Rate part of the policy.

You can easily select the storage policy from a drop-down list and set the desired rate. This way, Cloud Providers can define rates for all storage policies used, including *(Any).

Resources

These are some useful resources:

Remember, to get the latest updates, check this blog regularly, you also can find us on Slack, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as many demo videos and enablement YouTube, especially our Feature Fridays series!