Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/21 02:10:34 pm
138.97 USD   +0.04%
01:52pVMWORLD 2021 : SASE, SD-WAN, and Lando Calrissian
PU
01:02pVMWARE : Releases Public Security Advisory VMSA‑2021‑0020
PU
12:32pVMWARE : Introducing a Federated Storage Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMworld 2021: SASE, SD-WAN, and Lando Calrissian

09/21/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMworld 2021 starts on Tuesday, October 5. This year's conference is virtual again, with a follow-the-sun agenda and more than 500 sessions out of 1,100+ available on-demand. Register here, then come back and learn more about our SASE and SD-WAN sessions.

VMworld is only two weeks away. In a blog post last week, we shared some links to help you get registered and choose the SD-WAN and SASE sessions that are right for you. Register today.

Still need convincing? How about celebrity endorsements?

  • Steve Wozniak explains why you should attend VMworld.
  • Billy Dee Williams explains why you should attend VMworld. (Even if you have no interest in VMworld, hearing him say "Kubernetes" is a treat you never knew you needed.)
  • Kenny G explains why you should attend VMworld! With music!

Once you've registered, you'll be able to customize your experience from more than 1,100 sessions, hands-on labs, panel discussions, keynotes, tech tutorials and tech talks, and more. This includes more than 135 choices in the new Edge track. This new track recognizes the monumental workplace and enterprise IT shifts that have happened over the past 18 months and shows you emerging opportunities in networking and compute at the distributed edge.

In today's post we are highlighting two great choices for your VMworld agenda: a VMware SASE overview focusing on app performance and security, and a look into VMware Cloud Web Security, a VMware SASE service that protects the distributed workforce against cyber threats.

Abe Ankumah, Senior Director of Product Marketing & Partnerships, VMware and Ciaran Roche, CTO of VMware partner Coevolve, will present VMware SASE: Up Your Game on App Performance and Network Security [EDG2707].

  • We live in an ever-evolving digital world. Applications are moving out of data centers to the cloud. Devices are proliferating, with IoT and data volumes growing at a rapid rate. Users are accessing distributed apps from anywhere (home, office or away). Legacy WAN and VPN architectures are no longer adequate to meet evolving business needs. The inception of secure access service edge (SASE) closes this architecture gap by bringing together networking, security and edge services, and delivering next-level performance and protection from the cloud. Join this session to learn about VMware SASE and how our cloud native, open, extensible platform helps customers enrich a remote workforce experience while providing uncompromised protection with an end-to-end zero trust approach in the distributed world with a changing threat landscape.

VMware Senior Marketing Manager Shefali Chinni, VMware Marketing Director Karl Brown, and Jeff Bradbury, Senior Marketing Director at VMware partner Hughes will present Help Protect Anywhere Workforce with VMware Cloud Web Security [EDG1168].

  • Today's Anywhere Workforce requires safe and reliable access to SaaS and web applications. VMware Cloud Web Security is a cloud-hosted security service of VMware SASE that leverages VMware SD-WAN and VMware Secure Access to offer protection against a changing threat landscape while providing visibility, control, and compliance. You can reduce the attack surface with URL filtering and content filtering, protect against known and zero-day malware attacks, and gain visibility and control into SaaS applications with cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities. Cloud Web Security is one component of VMware Anywhere Workspace solutions that deliver secure, seamless access to the Anywhere Workforce. We will showcase the ease with which you can configure, manage and monitor networking and security policies using our single pane of management.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:52pVMWORLD 2021 : SASE, SD-WAN, and Lando Calrissian
PU
01:02pVMWARE : Releases Public Security Advisory VMSA‑2021‑0020
PU
12:32pVMWARE : Introducing a Federated Storage Platform
PU
12:32pHOW-TO RESET YOUR SKYLINE COLLECTOR : Part 2
PU
12:32pHOW-TO RESET YOUR SKYLINE COLLECTOR : Part 1
PU
11:42aVMWARE : Cloud Stream – Navigating Cloud Careers. One discussion at a time.
PU
11:10aSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : StorOne to Bundle Enterprise Storage Software With Seagate Hardware
MT
11:07aVMWARE : Secures FedRAMP Authority to Operate for VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud
MT
09:52aSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : StorONE Collaborates With Seagate to Offer High Capacity Systems with..
AQ
09:42aVMWARE : How Well Do You Really Know VMworld?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 173 M 58 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 138,92 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.96%58 173
ACCENTURE PLC27.21%210 717
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.56%192 009
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.43%120 385
INFOSYS LIMITED34.40%96 018
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.19%93 300