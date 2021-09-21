VMworld 2021: SASE, SD-WAN, and Lando Calrissian

VMworld 2021 starts on Tuesday, October 5. This year's conference is virtual again, with a follow-the-sun agenda and more than 500 sessions out of 1,100+ available on-demand. Register here, then come back and learn more about our SASE and SD-WAN sessions.

VMworld is only two weeks away. In a blog post last week, we shared some links to help you get registered and choose the SD-WAN and SASE sessions that are right for you. Register today.

Still need convincing? How about celebrity endorsements?

Steve Wozniak explains why you should attend VMworld.

Billy Dee Williams explains why you should attend VMworld. (Even if you have no interest in VMworld, hearing him say "Kubernetes" is a treat you never knew you needed.)

Kenny G explains why you should attend VMworld! With music!

Once you've registered, you'll be able to customize your experience from more than 1,100 sessions, hands-on labs, panel discussions, keynotes, tech tutorials and tech talks, and more. This includes more than 135 choices in the new Edge track. This new track recognizes the monumental workplace and enterprise IT shifts that have happened over the past 18 months and shows you emerging opportunities in networking and compute at the distributed edge.

In today's post we are highlighting two great choices for your VMworld agenda: a VMware SASE overview focusing on app performance and security, and a look into VMware Cloud Web Security, a VMware SASE service that protects the distributed workforce against cyber threats.

Abe Ankumah, Senior Director of Product Marketing & Partnerships, VMware and Ciaran Roche, CTO of VMware partner Coevolve, will present VMware SASE: Up Your Game on App Performance and Network Security [EDG2707].

We live in an ever-evolving digital world. Applications are moving out of data centers to the cloud. Devices are proliferating, with IoT and data volumes growing at a rapid rate. Users are accessing distributed apps from anywhere (home, office or away). Legacy WAN and VPN architectures are no longer adequate to meet evolving business needs. The inception of secure access service edge (SASE) closes this architecture gap by bringing together networking, security and edge services, and delivering next-level performance and protection from the cloud. Join this session to learn about VMware SASE and how our cloud native, open, extensible platform helps customers enrich a remote workforce experience while providing uncompromised protection with an end-to-end zero trust approach in the distributed world with a changing threat landscape.

VMware Senior Marketing Manager Shefali Chinni, VMware Marketing Director Karl Brown, and Jeff Bradbury, Senior Marketing Director at VMware partner Hughes will present Help Protect Anywhere Workforce with VMware Cloud Web Security [EDG1168].