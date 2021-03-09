Women in Security: Celebrating Women's History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month, we are honoring all of the women at VMware who inspire, lead, innovate and set the stage for the next generation to come. In a six-part series, we will highlight some of the outstanding women in security that are playing a significant role in keeping the world safe from cyberattacks.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge.' At VMware, we're doing just that and making strides as part of our 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment focused on three business outcomes: Trust, Equity and Sustainability. Our 2030 goals are bold and include building a world free from cyberattacks and ensuring 50 percent of our managers are women or from underrepresented communities. Women will continue to be a vital part of building the future of VMware.

As part of the series, we will feature team members and customers from the VMware Security Business Unit discussing what it means to be a woman in security, ways they've broken through barriers, and advice to empower all women in cybersecurity and those to come.

Stay tuned for our first profile on March 8! In the meantime, here's a preview of the women for an idea of what's in store.

Taree Reardon | Senior Threat Analyst, VMware Security Business Unit

As a GIAC certified Incident Handler with more than three years of experience on the VMware Security Business Unit Managed Detection team, Taree is responsible for identifying and dissecting new and emerging threats. She is an active speaker in the cybersecurity industry and a member of the Howlers, where she shares her experiences to help the security community succeed. Taree also has a passion for mentoring and empowering the next generation of security professionals.

Suzanne Hall | Global CISO at Circle K Stores (a VMware Carbon Black customer)

She has more than 20 years of experience as a security and technology executive. She's held leadership roles at AARP, The Washington Nationals, American Red Cross, and Circle K stores. She is also on the board for the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy where she mentors women in leadership roles and entrepreneurs in the security industry.

Marina Liang | Threat Researcher, VMware Security Business Unit

She has a keen eye for threat hunting and research, notably discovering how a cryptomining campaign pivoted to credential exfiltration, affecting over 500,000 computers across the globe. Marina also is passionate about mentoring women looking to start a career in cybersecurity.

Lavine Oluoch | Threat Analyst, VMware Security Business Unit

A 2020 college graduate, she holds a bachelor's degree in Computer and Digital Forensics. She started her post-grad career in VMware's Security Business Unit in late 2020. Lavine is passionate about all things cybersecurity and partners with SEIDEA, a career development platform with a social mission of diversifying the cybersecurity industry, by providing online training to members and helping them get certified.

Jan Lawford | Senior Director of EMEA Security Sales, VMware Security Business Unit

With international tenure at brands such as Dell EMC, RSA Security, Avaya and more, Jan has extensive technical, sales, and channel experience. She also dedicates her time to help drive diversity and inclusion for the benefit of all employees and business performance internally.

Nandini De | Director of Engineering, VMware Security Business Unit, India. She has more than two decades of experience in product engineering and management, specializing in data protection and security of modern workloads, virtualized data centres, e-discovery for large-scale enterprises, and multilingual computing and broadcast technologies. Nandini has a passion for creating world-class products and solutions and leading multifunctional teams.

Throughout the month, we invite you to join the #ChooseToChallenge, #WomensHistoryMonth, #VMwareLife, #VMware2030 conversations, share your story and follow along on Twitter.