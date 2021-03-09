Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/09 10:40:07 am
146.395 USD   +1.93%
10:21aVMWARE  : Meet Taree Reardon
PU
10:21aWOMEN IN SECURITY : Celebrating Women's History Month
PU
08:08aVMWARE  : Evolves Developer and AI-Ready Infrastructure to Advance Digital Business
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Women in Security: Celebrating Women's History Month

03/09/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In celebration of Women's History Month, we are honoring all of the women at VMware who inspire, lead, innovate and set the stage for the next generation to come. In a six-part series, we will highlight some of the outstanding women in security that are playing a significant role in keeping the world safe from cyberattacks.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge.' At VMware, we're doing just that and making strides as part of our 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment focused on three business outcomes: Trust, Equity and Sustainability. Our 2030 goals are bold and include building a world free from cyberattacks and ensuring 50 percent of our managers are women or from underrepresented communities. Women will continue to be a vital part of building the future of VMware.

As part of the series, we will feature team members and customers from the VMware Security Business Unit discussing what it means to be a woman in security, ways they've broken through barriers, and advice to empower all women in cybersecurity and those to come.

Stay tuned for our first profile on March 8! In the meantime, here's a preview of the women for an idea of what's in store.

Taree Reardon | Senior Threat Analyst, VMware Security Business Unit
As a GIAC certified Incident Handler with more than three years of experience on the VMware Security Business Unit Managed Detection team, Taree is responsible for identifying and dissecting new and emerging threats. She is an active speaker in the cybersecurity industry and a member of the Howlers, where she shares her experiences to help the security community succeed. Taree also has a passion for mentoring and empowering the next generation of security professionals.

Suzanne Hall | Global CISO at Circle K Stores (a VMware Carbon Black customer)
She has more than 20 years of experience as a security and technology executive. She's held leadership roles at AARP, The Washington Nationals, American Red Cross, and Circle K stores. She is also on the board for the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy where she mentors women in leadership roles and entrepreneurs in the security industry.

Marina Liang | Threat Researcher, VMware Security Business Unit
She has a keen eye for threat hunting and research, notably discovering how a cryptomining campaign pivoted to credential exfiltration, affecting over 500,000 computers across the globe. Marina also is passionate about mentoring women looking to start a career in cybersecurity.

Lavine Oluoch | Threat Analyst, VMware Security Business Unit
A 2020 college graduate, she holds a bachelor's degree in Computer and Digital Forensics. She started her post-grad career in VMware's Security Business Unit in late 2020. Lavine is passionate about all things cybersecurity and partners with SEIDEA, a career development platform with a social mission of diversifying the cybersecurity industry, by providing online training to members and helping them get certified.

Jan Lawford | Senior Director of EMEA Security Sales, VMware Security Business Unit
With international tenure at brands such as Dell EMC, RSA Security, Avaya and more, Jan has extensive technical, sales, and channel experience. She also dedicates her time to help drive diversity and inclusion for the benefit of all employees and business performance internally.

Nandini De | Director of Engineering, VMware Security Business Unit, India. She has more than two decades of experience in product engineering and management, specializing in data protection and security of modern workloads, virtualized data centres, e-discovery for large-scale enterprises, and multilingual computing and broadcast technologies. Nandini has a passion for creating world-class products and solutions and leading multifunctional teams.

Throughout the month, we invite you to join the #ChooseToChallenge, #WomensHistoryMonth, #VMwareLife, #VMware2030 conversations, share your story and follow along on Twitter.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
10:21aVMWARE  : Meet Taree Reardon
PU
10:21aWOMEN IN SECURITY : Celebrating Women's History Month
PU
08:08aVMWARE  : Evolves Developer and AI-Ready Infrastructure to Advance Digital Busin..
BU
03/08VMWARE  : on SmartNICs Accelerates Virtualization
PU
03/08VMWARE  : Women in Technology Accept the Challenge
PU
03/05VMWARE  : @ Microsoft Ignite Spring 2021
PU
03/04VMWARE  : Running Modern Workloads with VMware Cloud on Dell EMC
AQ
03/01VMWARE, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26VMWARE  : Credit Suisse Lowers VMware's Price Target to $170 from $175 on Estima..
MT
02/26VMWARE  : RBC Capital Adjusts VMware's Price Target to $180 From $190, Maintains..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 706 M - -
Net income 2021 1 700 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60 225 M 60 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 29 450
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 170,24 $
Last Close Price 143,63 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zane C. Rowe Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Baskaran G. Iyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Greg Lavender Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sanjay J. Poonen Chief Operating Officer-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VMWARE, INC.2.40%60 225
ACCENTURE PLC-4.53%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%77 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ