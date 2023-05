By Denny Jacob

Workday on Thursday said it appointed Zane Rowe as chief financial officer, effective June 12.

The human resources cloud-software company said current CFO Barbara Larson will be stepping back to spend more time with her family after a transition period.

Rowe most recently served as CFO of VMware.

