VNDIRECT Securities : Vietnam says to continue flexible FX policy after US drops manipulator label
04/16/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Saturday it will continue to pursue a flexible exchange rate policy, after the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday refrained from formally branding the country a currency manipulator.
The central bank said its foreign exchange rate policy is managed in a way to contain inflation, ensure macro economic stability and not to create an unfair trade advantage.