    VND   VN000000VND7

VNDIRECT SECURITIES

(VND)
End-of-day quote HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/16
37000 VND   +2.49%
04/16VNDIRECT SECURITIES  : Vietnam says to continue flexible FX policy after US drops manipulator label
RE
01/19Vietnamese stocks slump as trading stampede sparks outage
RE
VNDIRECT Securities : Vietnam says to continue flexible FX policy after US drops manipulator label

04/16/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Saturday it will continue to pursue a flexible exchange rate policy, after the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday refrained from formally branding the country a currency manipulator.

The central bank said its foreign exchange rate policy is managed in a way to contain inflation, ensure macro economic stability and not to create an unfair trade advantage.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 738 B 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2020 693 B 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2020 8 135 B 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 937 B 343 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
EV / Sales 2020 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 931
Free-Float 60,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13 150,00 VND
Last Close Price 37 000,00 VND
Spread / Highest target -64,5%
Spread / Average Target -64,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Quynh Ngoc Do Chief Executive Officer & Director
Huong Nam Vu Chief Financial Officer
Huong Minh Pham Chairman
Hien Vu Director
Giang Hoang Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VNDIRECT SECURITIES23.33%343
MORGAN STANLEY17.93%151 177
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.06%123 480
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.29.81%120 334
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.49%43 737
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.83%31 544
