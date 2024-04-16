April 16, 2024 at 10:20 am EDT

(Alliance News) - VNE Spa reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with a loss of EUR1.1 million from a pro forma profit of EUR49,500 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Value of production for the period was EUR13.5 million, down 18 percent from RUR16.4 million in 2022 pro-forma.

Ebitda as of December 31 was EUR1.1 million, down 56 percent from EUR2.5 million in 2022 pro-forma.

Ebit was negative EUR719,480 from positive EUR349,086 in 2022 pro-forma.

Net financial debt is flat at EUR2.5 million from EUR4.8 million in December 31, 2022 pro-forma.

VNE is flat at EUR2.58 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.