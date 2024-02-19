(Alliance News) - The board of directors of VNE Spa on Friday reviewed preliminary key performance indicators reporting an order turnover of EUR3.4 million in the last quarter of 2023 and EUR9.6 million in the full year.

It denotes, the company wrote in a statement issued Friday, "an important turnaround regarding the orders VNE has received in the last three months. Average monthly orders for the first nine months of 2023 stand at EUR703,000, compared to EUR1.1 million in the last three months of the year."

In January 2024, adds Lorenzo Verona, president and CEO of VNE, there was a "strong turnaround on orders compared to the previous year," which came in at EUR962,615, compared to about EUR500,000 in January 2023, for a total number of machines of 195.

The increase in orders, Verona points out, "was characterized by the appreciation of the Retail market solutions, 80 percent of the total, as a result of all the promotion activities for the new solutions presented to the market with the many fairs and events in which VNE has participated and is participating. As of February 15, 2024, orders amounted to approximately EUR606,000, a significantly better result to the whole of February 2023, which closed at a counter value of EUR468,222."

VNE's stock closed Friday down 2.1 percent at EUR2.78 per share.

