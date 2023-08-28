(Alliance News) - VNE Spa let it be known on Monday that it has signed directly and through its subsidiary VNE Renting, 5 new contracts for the supply of products and services inherent to the gaming sector with a total value of EUR540,000.

In particular, the company specifies that of the total amount of the new contracts, EUR253,500 refers to a contract for the sale of machines, type Logiko and Payboxx, for a number equal to 70 to be delivered by the end of the year, while the remainder refers to rental contracts for 71 machines of the type 2logiko/logiko, game account recharge and KingKo for a counter value of EUR287,000 and with an average duration of about 36 months.

VNE on Monday closed 4.4 percent in the red at EUR4.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

