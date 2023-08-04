(Alliance News) - VNE Spa announced Friday that the conditions have come true to start the operational phase related to the sale, installation and maintenance of bus ticket machines for Granada's urban public transport, worth a total of EUR1.3 million.

The order was awarded to VNE Espana following the award of a tender issued by the Granada City Hall, and execution was subject to verification of the project's feasibility based on the technical requirements and characteristics for the installation of the bus ticket machines. The relevant machines are scheduled for delivery in November and December 2023 and the first half of 2024, thus contributing to sales in the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Lorenzo Verona, president and CEO of VNE, said, "The awarding of this tender first and the production and management capacity later of this type of bus ticket machine for the city of Granada opens the doors to new scenarios and new opportunities also in terms of product and know-how hitherto unexplored as well as reaffirms our group's strong vocation and willingness to internationalize."

VNE's stock closed Friday up 3.8 percent to EUR4.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.