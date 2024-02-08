NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention VNET Group, Inc. ("VNET") (NASDAQ: VNET) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in VNET, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vnet-group-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=66247&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against VNET includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GenTao, which is owned by VNET, was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the facility agreement that VNET's co-founder, Josh Sheng Chen had entered into with Bold Ally; (2) as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Sheng Chen's significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) to restore Sheng Chen's voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Sheng Chen, diluting investors' interest; (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 26, 2024

Aggrieved VNET investors only have until February 26, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

