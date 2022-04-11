Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  VNET Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VNET   US90138A1034

VNET GROUP, INC.

(VNET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 08:36:56 am EDT
6.440 USD   +19.26%
08:29aVNET Group Receives Unsolicited Preliminary Buyout Offer
DJ
04/08Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04/07Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
VNET Group Receives Unsolicited Preliminary Buyout Offer

04/11/2022 | 08:29am EDT
By Will Feuer


VNET Group Inc., a Beijing-based carrier-neutral internet data center services provider, said its board of directors has received an unsolicited and preliminary all-cash buyout offer.

Investment-firm Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co. Ltd., Shanghai Branch, proposed to buy all of the outstanding ordinary shares of VNET for $8 per American depositary share, or about $1.33 per ordinary share, the company said.

VNET's American depositary shares closed Friday at $5.40 a share, down more than 40% since the start of the year. Trading was halted ahead of the disclosure of the buyout proposal.

The company said the board has not made any decisions with respect to the buyout offer, and there can be no assurance that any definitive offer would be made.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 0828ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. 1.85% 21.99 End-of-day quote.15.49%
VNET GROUP, INC. -9.40% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-40.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 199 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 383 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net Debt 2021 5 446 M 856 M 856 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 087 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 599
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart VNET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
VNET Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VNET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,36 CNY
Average target price 87,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan-Ching Shen Chief Executive Officer
Tim Chen Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Chen Executive Chairman
Yoshihisa Ueno Independent Director
Chung Ho Tai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VNET GROUP, INC.-40.20%799
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%99 849