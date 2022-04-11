VNET Group Receives Unsolicited Preliminary Buyout Offer

By Will Feuer

VNET Group Inc., a Beijing-based carrier-neutral internet data center services provider, said its board of directors has received an unsolicited and preliminary all-cash buyout offer.

Investment-firm Hina Group and Industrial Bank Co. Ltd., Shanghai Branch, proposed to buy all of the outstanding ordinary shares of VNET for $8 per American depositary share, or about $1.33 per ordinary share, the company said.

VNET's American depositary shares closed Friday at $5.40 a share, down more than 40% since the start of the year. Trading was halted ahead of the disclosure of the buyout proposal.

The company said the board has not made any decisions with respect to the buyout offer, and there can be no assurance that any definitive offer would be made.

