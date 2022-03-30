VNET : Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K 03/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

VNET Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM on March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 AM on March 31, 2021, Beijing time) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights • Net revenues increased by 29.4% to RMB1.75 billion (US$273.9 million) from RMB1.35 billion in the same period of 2020. • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 22.7% to RMB713.8 million (US$112.0 million) from RMB581.9 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.9%, compared to 43.2% in the same period of 2020. • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 18.8% to RMB463.0 million (US$72.7 million) from RMB389.8 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 26.5%, compared to 28.9% in the same period of 2020. Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights • Net revenues increased by 28.2% to RMB6.19 billion (US$971.3 million) from RMB4.83 billion in the full year of 2020. • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 32.2% to RMB2.63 billion (US$413.3 million) from RMB1.99 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 42.6%, compared to 41.3% in the full year of 2020. • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 32.4% to RMB1.75 billion (US$275.2 million) from RMB1.32 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 28.3%, compared to 27.4% in the full year of 2020. Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights • Total cabinets under management net increased by 13,276 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 78,540 as of December 31, 2021, a 46.7% year-over-year growth, compared to 53,553 as of December 31, 2020, and 65,264 as of September 30, 2021. • Retail IDC MRR1 per cabinet was RMB9,301, compared to RMB9,131 in the same period of 2020 and RMB9,296 in the third quarter of 2021. • Compound utilization rate was 61.6%, compared to 59.8% in the third quarter of 2021. o Utilization rate for mature cabinets, which consisted of cabinet deliveries prior to and during 2019, was 76.7%, compared to 75.5% in the third quarter of 2021. o Utilization rate for ramp-up and newly-built cabinets, which consisted of cabinet deliveries in 2020 and 2021, was 39.6%, compared to 34.7% in the third quarter of 2021. 1 Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business. 1 Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VNET's Retail IDC, stated, "2021 concluded as a rewarding year for us, as we consistently executed our dual-core growth engine strategy even in the face of numerous external challenges. Underpinned by favorable government policy and longstanding digitalization trends, we continued to deliver robust growth while further diversifying our financing solutions and augmenting the resilience of our business. By committing ourselves to long-term sustainability and effectively implementing our dual-core strategy, we are uniquely and firmly positioned to deliver continued business growth and enhance our leading position in China's data center sector. Given the evolving regulatory environment, we are planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to provide our shareholders with an additional trading venue and protection. The timing of our contemplated secondary listing is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals." Mr. Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We delivered healthy results this quarter with revenue growth of 29% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% year-over-year. For the full year of 2021, we met our annual guidance for cabinet delivery despite macro uncertainties and external challenges. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore various financing solutions to enhance the health of our balance sheet, capitalize on rapid growth in IDC demand, and generate increasing value for our shareholders." Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.75 billion (US$273.9 million), representing an increase of 29.4% from RMB1.35 billion in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 11.9% from RMB1.56 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of revenue from cloud business. GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB380.0 million (US$59.6 million), representing an increase of 29.1% from RMB294.4 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 1.3% from RMB375.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.8%, compared to 21.8% in the same period of 2020 and 24.0% in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to the massive delivery of new cabinets in the fourth quarter of 2021, which usually have a ramp-up phase to reach the expected profit level. ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB713.8 million (US$112.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB581.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB674.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 40.9%, compared to 43.2% in both the same period of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021.



OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB649.7 million (US$102.0 million), compared to RMB369.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB261.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 37.2%, compared to 27.4% in the same period of 2020 and 16.7% in the third quarter of 2021. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB85.5 million (US$13.4 million), compared to RMB88.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB36.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB63.0 million (US$9.9 million), compared to RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB53.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. 2 General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB390.9 million (US$61.3 million), compared to RMB162.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB161.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses. ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, impairment of loan receivable to potential investee and impairment of long-lived assets, were RMB273.7 million (US$43.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB215.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB244.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 15.7%, compared to 16.0% in the same period of 2020 and 15.6% in the third quarter of 2021. ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB463.0 million (US$72.7 million), representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB389.8 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 2.8% from RMB450.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB253.0 million (US$39.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 26.5%, compared to 28.9% in both the same period of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021. NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB27.3 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a net loss of RMB1.02 billion in the same period of 2020 and a net profit of RMB156.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 included impairment of long-lived assets of RMB109.3 million (US$17.1 million) and gains from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes of RMB227.8 million (US$35.8 million) due to the decrease in the Company's stock price. PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.03 (US$0.005) and RMB0.28 (US$0.04) in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, which represented the equivalent of RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB1.68 (US$0.24) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. As of December 31, 2021, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments was RMB1.71 billion (US$268.1 million). Net cash generated from operating activities, in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB664.0 million (US$104.2 million), compared to RMB283.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB134.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Full Year 2021 Financial Results NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the full year of 2021 increased by 28.2% to RMB6.19 billion (US$971.3 million) from RMB4.83 billion in the full year of 2020. GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.44 billion (US$225.7 million), representing an increase of 33.6% from RMB1.08 billion in the full year of 2020. Gross margin in the full year of 2021 was 23.2%, compared to 22.3% in the full year of 2020. ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.63 billion (US$413.3 million) in the full year of 2021, compared to RMB1.99 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin in the full year of 2021 was 42.6%, compared to 41.3% in the full year of 2020. 3 OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB1.42 billion (US$222.3 million), compared to RMB959.4 million in the full year of 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were 22.9%, compared to 19.9% in the full year of 2020. Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB255.4 million (US$40.1 million), representing an increase of 8.7% from RMB235.0 million in the full year of 2020. Research and development expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB188.5 million (US$29.6 million), representing an increase of 67.0% from RMB112.9 million in the full year of 2020. General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB842.4 million (US$132.2 million), representing an increase of 57.4% from RMB535.1 million in the full year of 2020. ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, impairment of loan receivable to potential investee and impairment of long-lived assets, were RMB965.7 million (US$151.5 million) in the full year of 2021, compared to RMB756.2 million in the full year of 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were 15.6%, compared to 15.7% in the full year of 2020. ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.75 billion (US$275.2 million), representing an increase of 32.4% from RMB1.32 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB320.0 million (US$50.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the full year of 2021 was 28.3%, compared to 27.4% in the full year of 2020. NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the full year of 2021 was RMB500.1 million (US$78.5 million), compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.18 billion in the full year of 2020. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the full year of 2021 included gains from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes of RMB829.1 million (US$130.1 million) due to the decrease in the Company's stock price. PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic profit per share and diluted loss per share were RMB0.57 (US$0.09) and RMB0.36 (US$0.06), respectively, which represents the equivalent of RMB3.42 (US$0.54) and RMB2.16 (US$0.36) per ADS. Diluted profit/loss per share is calculated using adjusted net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Net cash generated from operating activities in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.39 billion (US$217.8 million), compared to RMB714.2 million in the full year of 2020. Financial Outlook For the full year of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB7,450 million to RMB7,750 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1,975 million to RMB2,125 million. The midpoints of the Company's updated estimates imply an increase of 22.8% and 16.9% year over year in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which does not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is subject to change. 4 Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, or 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process to receive a unique registrant ID and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call. Conference ID: 7127417 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7127417 The replay will be accessible through April 7, 2022, by dialing the following numbers: United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: 7127417 A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com. Non-GAAP Disclosure In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Exchange Rate This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release. 5 Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information. About VNET VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises. Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Investor Relations Contact: Xinyuan Liu Tel: +86 10 8456 2121 Email: ir@vnet.com 6 VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 RMB RMB US$ (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,710,349 1,372,481 215,372 Restricted cash 270,450 327,767 51,434 Accounts and notes receivable, net 847,233 1,405,997 220,632 Short-term investments 285,872 - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,866,184 2,049,911 321,673 Amounts due from related parties 75,519 167,967 26,358 Total current assets 6,055,607 5,324,123 835,469 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,106,425 10,092,419 1,583,721 Intangible assets, net 658,195 900,335 141,282 Land use rights, net 255,373 337,235 52,920 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,325,526 2,869,338 450,262 Goodwill 994,993 1,339,657 210,221 Restricted cash 135,638 8,225 1,291 Deferred tax assets, net 185,481 168,002 26,363 Long-term investments, net 135,517 98,243 15,416 Amounts due from related parties 20,562 - - Other non-current assets 1,500,438 1,957,462 307,169 Total non-current assets 13,318,148 17,770,916 2,788,645 Total assets 19,373,755 23,095,039 3,624,114 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 34,000 - - Accounts and notes payable 289,387 493,506 77,442 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,631,563 2,298,089 360,620 Advances from customers 1,041,594 1,041,902 163,497 Deferred revenue 63,245 55,695 8,740 Income taxes payable 29,028 43,770 6,868 Amounts due to related parties 51,007 8,772 1,377 Current portion of long-term borrowings 180,328 384,158 60,283 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 403,843 244,032 38,294 Current portion of deferred government grant 2,074 2,074 325 Current portion of bonds payable 1,943,619 - - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 452,272 607,997 95,408 Total current liabilities 6,121,960 5,179,995 812,854 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 886,996 2,215,015 347,584 Convertible promissory notes 3,014,057 4,266,951 669,578 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 688,128 1,119,751 175,713 Unrecognized tax benefits 68,696 77,573 12,173 Deferred tax liabilities 299,093 348,404 54,672 Non-current portion of deferred government grant 4,100 2,294 360 Amounts due to related parties 747,746 - - Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 645,499 2,284,055 358,418 Total non-current liabilities 6,354,315 10,314,043 1,618,498 Shareholders' equity Treasury stock (349,523 ) (349,523 ) (54,848 ) Ordinary shares 56 60 9 Additional paid-in capital 13,083,119 15,198,055 2,384,906 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,535 ) (90,443 ) (14,192 ) Statutory reserves 74,462 74,462 11,685 Accumulated deficit (7,235,113 ) (7,590,382 ) (1,191,097 ) Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares 1,047,468 - - Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,564,934 7,242,229 1,136,463 Noncontrolling interest 332,546 358,772 56,299 Total shareholders' equity 6,897,480 7,601,001 1,192,762 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 19,373,755 23,095,039 3,624,114 7 VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues 1,348,367 1,560,460 1,745,440 273,898 4,829,019 6,189,801 971,315 Cost of revenues (1,053,942 ) (1,185,225 ) (1,365,472 ) (214,272 ) (3,753,008 ) (4,751,771 ) (745,657 ) Gross profit 294,425 375,235 379,968 59,626 1,076,011 1,438,030 225,658 Operating income (expense) Other operating income 7,619 - - - 7,619 - - Sales and marketing (88,890 ) (36,361 ) (85,474 ) (13,413 ) (235,012 ) (255,400 ) (40,078 ) Research and development (42,164 ) (53,591 ) (63,037 ) (9,892 ) (112,891 ) (188,489 ) (29,578 ) General and administrative (162,869 ) (161,930 ) (390,935 ) (61,346 ) (535,111 ) (842,354 ) (132,184 ) Allowance for doubtful debt (1,321 ) (9,451 ) (1,028 ) (161 ) (2,393 ) (18,399 ) (2,887 ) Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - - 9 1 - (2,807 ) (440 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (81,619 ) - (109,267 ) (17,146 ) (81,619 ) (109,267 ) (17,146 ) Total operating expenses (369,244 ) (261,333 ) (649,732 ) (101,957 ) (959,407 ) (1,416,716 ) (222,313 ) Operating (loss) profit (74,819 ) 113,902 (269,764 ) (42,331 ) 116,604 21,314 3,345 Interest income 4,176 9,148 8,937 1,402 31,711 31,897 5,005 Interest expense (79,243 ) (88,013 ) (75,363 ) (11,826 ) (380,609 ) (334,950 ) (52,561 ) Impairment of long-term investment (13,030 ) (3,495 ) - - (13,030 ) (3,495 ) (548 ) Other income 4,736 4,351 22,137 3,474 16,539 33,923 5,323 Other expenses (7,926 ) (3,908 ) (3,498 ) (549 ) (36,912 ) (22,700 ) (3,562 ) Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes (957,105 ) 185,840 227,843 35,754 (2,544,220 ) 829,149 130,112 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 155,496 (16,588 ) 82,444 12,937 228,125 110,036 17,267 (Loss) gain before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity method investments (967,715 ) 201,237 (7,264 ) (1,139 ) (2,581,792 ) 665,174 104,381 Income tax expenses (41,210 ) (29,060 ) (15,549 ) (2,440 ) (109,336 ) (111,407 ) (17,482 ) Gain (loss) from equity method investments 15,194 (12,027 ) (1,729 ) (271 ) 10,869 (38,666 ) (6,068 ) Net (loss) profit (993,731 ) 160,150 (24,542 ) (3,850 ) (2,680,259 ) 515,101 80,831 Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest (21,647 ) (3,967 ) (2,736 ) (429 ) (29,088 ) (15,003 ) (2,354 ) Net (loss) profit attributable to VNET Group, Inc. (1,015,378 ) 156,183 (27,278 ) (4,279 ) (2,709,347 ) 500,098 78,477 Deemed distribution to Series A perpetual convertible preferred shareholders - - - - (470,643 ) - - Net (loss) profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders (1,015,378 ) 156,183 (27,278 ) (4,279 ) (3,179,990 ) 500,098 78,477 (Loss) profit per share Basic (1.28 ) 0.18 (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (4.47 ) 0.57 0.09 Diluted (1.28 ) (0.03 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 ) (4.47 ) (0.36 ) (0.06 ) Shares used in (loss) profit per share computation Basic* 802,963,713 863,643,659 867,823,835 867,823,835 716,888,919 865,352,554 865,352,554 Diluted* 802,963,713 897,643,660 901,823,836 901,823,836 716,888,919 911,591,433 911,591,433 (Loss) profit per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic (7.68 ) 1.08 (0.18 ) (0.03 ) (26.82 ) 3.42 0.54 Diluted (7.68 ) (0.18 ) (1.68 ) (0.24 ) (26.82 ) (2.16 ) (0.36 ) * Shares used in (loss) profit per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method. 8 VNET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 294,425 375,235 379,968 59,626 1,076,011 1,438,030 225,658 Plus: depreciation and amortization 277,543 297,046 329,929 51,773 901,497 1,182,114 185,499 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 9,882 2,211 3,932 617 15,251 13,713 2,152 Adjusted cash gross profit 581,850 674,492 713,829 112,016 1,992,759 2,633,857 413,309 Adjusted cash gross margin 43.2 % 43.2 % 40.9 % 40.9 % 41.3 % 42.6 % 42.6 % Operating expenses (369,244 ) (261,333 ) (649,732 ) (101,957 ) (959,407 ) (1,416,716 ) (222,313 ) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 72,152 2,397 249,108 39,090 121,553 306,297 48,065 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition - 14,959 17,644 2,769 - 32,603 5,116 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - - (9 ) (1 ) - 2,807 440 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets 81,619 - 109,267 17,146 81,619 109,267 17,146 Adjusted operating expenses (215,473 ) (243,977 ) (273,722 ) (42,953 ) (756,235 ) (965,742 ) (151,546 ) Operating (loss) profit (74,819 ) 113,902 (269,764 ) (42,331 ) 116,604 21,314 3,345 Plus: depreciation and amortization 300,917 316,951 352,784 55,360 988,983 1,267,578 198,911 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 82,034 4,608 253,040 39,707 136,804 320,010 50,217 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition - 14,959 17,644 2,769 - 32,603 5,116 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee - - (9 ) (1 ) - 2,807 440 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets 81,619 - 109,267 17,146 81,619 109,267 17,146 Adjusted EBITDA 389,751 450,420 462,962 72,650 1,324,010 1,753,579 275,175 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.9 % 28.9 % 26.5 % 26.5 % 27.4 % 28.3 % 28.3 % 9 VNET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) profit (993,731 ) 160,150 (24,542 ) (3,850 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash generated from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 300,917 316,951 352,784 55,360 Stock-based compensation expenses 82,034 4,608 253,040 39,707 Others 968,802 (41,287 ) (8,128 ) (1,275 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable 35,348 (245,169 ) 113,974 17,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (420,382 ) (148,754 ) 93,473 14,668 Accounts and notes payable (43,339 ) 51,462 1,399 220 Accrued expenses and other payables (56,107 ) 113,093 70,162 11,010 Deferred revenue 11,252 5,183 (12,799 ) (2,008 ) Advances from customers 413,613 8,314 53,499 8,395 Others (14,576 ) (89,879 ) (228,871 ) (35,915 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 283,831 134,672 663,991 104,197 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (772,513 ) (650,599 ) (935,772 ) (146,843 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4,932 ) (8,466 ) (8,625 ) (1,353 ) Payments for investments (1,522,143 ) (391,522 ) (566,460 ) (88,890 ) (Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities (12,426 ) (442,027 ) 374,013 58,691 Net cash used in investing activities (2,312,014 ) (1,492,614 ) (1,136,844 ) (178,395 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from bank borrowings 160,996 385,364 490,815 77,020 Repayment of bank borrowings (21,500 ) (7,469 ) (141,686 ) (22,234 ) Payments for finance lease (87,749 ) (129,699 ) (97,772 ) (15,343 ) Payment for shares repurchase and cancellation (130,472 ) - - - Repayment of 2021 Notes - - (1,945,620 ) (305,310 ) (Payments for) proceeds from other financing activities (86,209 ) 8,204 (48,644 ) (7,633 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (164,934 ) 256,400 (1,742,907 ) (273,500 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (144,757 ) 11,540 (7,255 ) (1,141 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,337,874 ) (1,090,002 ) (2,223,015 ) (348,839 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,454,311 5,021,490 3,931,488 616,936 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,116,437 3,931,488 1,708,473 268,097 10 Attachments Original Link

