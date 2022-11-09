Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VNET Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   US90138A1034

VNET GROUP, INC.

(VNET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
5.440 USD   -3.20%
07:01aVNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022
PR
11/08Asian ADRs Rise Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
11/03Asian ADRs Struggle to Claw Back into Positive Territory
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022

11/09/2022 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Event Title:


VNET Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:


https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7514498e0482416bb64868603231a4da




Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a personal PIN and an email with further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnet-to-announce-unaudited-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-22-2022-301672837.html

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VNET GROUP, INC.
07:01aVNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022
PR
11/08Asian ADRs Rise Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
11/03Asian ADRs Struggle to Claw Back into Positive Territory
MT
11/02Asian ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/24Asian ADRs Tumble in Monday Trading
MT
10/20Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
10/20CDH and PAG Reportedly Mulls Bid for VNET
CI
10/19Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/18Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VNET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations