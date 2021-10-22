VNV Global : Nine-Month Report 2021 10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT Send by mail :

VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2021 Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2021 02 Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the nine-month period 2021 The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global") group's net asset value was USD 1,490.38 million (mln) on September 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 1,080.23), corresponding to USD 14.02 per share (December 31, 2020: 11.36). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.7378 the NAV was SEK 13,022.59 mln (December 31, 2020: 8,833.34) and SEK 122.50 per share (December 31, 2020: 92.91), respectively. The group's NAV per share in USD increased by 25.31%. Net result for the period was USD 276.95 mln (January 1, 2020-September 30, 2020: 29.64). Earnings per share were USD 2.65 (0.35). Financial results for the third quarter 2021 Net result for the quarter was USD 149.45 mln (38.33). Earnings per share were USD 1.41 (0.42). Key events during the quarter July 1, 2021-September 30, 2021 During the third quarter of 2021, VNV Global invested a total of USD 65.7 mln, mainly in Olio (USD 13.9 mln), Breadfast (USD 7.0 mln), Collectiv Food (USD 6.8 mln) and other scout investments (USD 6.6 mln). In July 2021, VNV Global invested GBP 4.9 mln as part of a 12 mln series A round in Collectiv Food. Collectiv Food is a B2B food marketplace that supplies a range of food retailers, from restaurants, to catering firms and dark kitchens with food and beverage products from thousands of different producers. On July 21, 2021, VNV Global completed the sale of all of its shares in Wallapop for a total consideration of USD 11.8 mln (EUR 10 mln). On July 27, 2021, Victoria Grace resigned from the Board of Directors of VNV Global at her own request, citing a looming conflict of interest. Victoria will continue to serve as VNV Global's representative on select portfolio company boards on a consultancy basis. On July 28, 2021, VNV Global announced that its portfolio company Swvl had entered into a SPAC merger agreement with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital to become publicly traded, resulting in an expected NAV increase of SEK 8.1 per share compared to the 2Q21 NAV. On August 6, 2021, VNV Global announced that its portfolio company Voi had raised additional funding, resulting in an expected NAV increase of SEK 7.6 per share compared to the 2Q21 NAV. Key events after the end of the period On October 8, 2021, VNV Global announced that its portfolio company Babylon had secured a sustainability -linked investment of up to USD 200 mln from AlbaCore Capital Group in the form of notes and warrants. The investment is subject to the completion of Babylon's SPAC merger transaction with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. On October 21, 2021, VNV Global announced that its portfolio company completed its business combination with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The transaction was approved on October 20, 2021, by Alkuri's shareholders. Babylon's shares of Class A common stock and its warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 22, 2021, under the new ticker symbols "BBLN" and "BBLN.W", respectively. The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:30 CEST (09:30 a.m. EDT) Friday, October 22. For call-in details, see separate press release issued Wednesday, October 20, at www.vnv.global. Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2021 03 Management report Dear all, Is it just me or do you not feel these quarters pass quicker and quicker? I am super humble that I have spent most of this Covid period in Sweden, where there has basically been no lockdown compared to most places, and that being locked up in your flat for a looong period of time probably will have felt like time was passing very slowly. This period though has of course accelerated the move to digital enormously and the pace of the world we work in at VNV Global has picked up… a lot… I guess partly explaining why it feels like 5 minutes ago when I was writing the last intro to a quarterly report. Per Brilioth This is also good pointer to a fact that has been evi- dent for a while but which struck me or I got reminded Managing Director of recently when Voi clocked the three-year mark since Photo: Tobias Ohls it had its first scooter on the street. Voi is a 3 year-old company!!! This is a company that is a European leader in a very fast-growing micro mobility space, has serious revenues, is active across 65 cities, has nearly 1,000 employees dealing with everything from being at the forefront of product development to managing a very large fleet of connected scooters to being world class in funding to a ton of other things. And it is 3 years old!! If this was 10 or even 5 years ago only a 15-year-old company could have reached this stage. Companies grow up so much quicker today. Access to capital helps but it is not the only factor. Technology and people are probably equally important. I was speak- ing to one of the greatest founders I know (now turned investor who we are very happy to be involved with) and he told me of how when he got going a decade or so ago he spent his time carrying servers up and down the house and building a search engine because there simply wasn't any available. Today a founder of a startup has access to AWS (Amazon Web Services) and many others, through a few clicks and can download a search engine in an instant, probably spending like 15 minutes on something that took 6 months those decades ago. And people. I remember when we started funding entrepreneurs in the mid 2000s even in the developed world there was a lack of experience, let alone in emerging markets. Today places like Stockholm (and Moscow and Cairo and many others) have eco systems of people who started out at a large tech firm, left to start their own business, has sold that and started yet another. A completely different wealth of experience of what it takes to set up and run a company. Access to capital, technology and experienced people allows companies to grow up so much faster, something that I believe will keep on accelerating. I think Voi is a great example of many many things, but also how our portfolio works. If you look at the structure of it today, six companies make up some 3/4 of the portfolio, then there are four or so that are large enough to show up as names but the bulk of the 65 odd names in the portfolio are grouped together in "Others", simply because at this stage they are too small individually. Take the experience of Voi though and it is not an outlier bet that many of these will grow up much faster than we think and hence also become much more meaningful in our portfolio. I am a strong believer in our strategy of being an early backer of founders and their companies (although we do also get involved in companies at more mature stages - we have some really exciting stuff in the pipeline which are at the more mature stage which we hopefully we be able to talk to you about in the next quarter… which will come in like 5 minutes…) and then just continuing to back them. I think this style of cross-stage investing is key to success in our part of capital markets. There are great people out there who specialize in certain stages of capital raising only seed, series A etc. but I think it will be increasingly important to be able to back founders and companies over much longer periods of time, across different stages. This also provides us with access to founders of very high quality, because they know they can focus on running their companies when they have someone who has their back on the funding. And great founders are really what it is all about. As I heard someone recently say: "great management teams do great things". Sounds so obvious but so so SO true. Of course there have been and will be companies that don't/won't perform like we thought they would, but I do think the rate of success improves when management teams can focus on running the business. We are active investors in the sense that we get involved at the board level. We try to be clear that we are not there to run companies, we will let the founders do that, strongly believing that it creates more friction than help when capital providers get too involved. However, we believe that board presence allows us to be able to help on e.g. funding faster when the timing is right. It is harder to scale when being an active investor, which is partly why we have set up our scout program, allowing us to use the scout network to source, invest and monitor a larger number of early stage companies that we could with our current staffing. However, having said that we will be taking on some more people at VNV to build more capacity to capitalize on the opportunities in the portfolio and of course do new deals. For example StudySmarter, which I wrote about in the last quarterly report. It is a holding within our scout portfolio. I wanted to pre-empt their next round, thought I had a deal but got outbid by someone else. I guess it highlights that we are price disciplined. That is good. What is bad is that we maybe should have been faster on this ball. More capacity people-wise at VNV Global will help us capture such opportunities. It often requires being close to the founders and the companies. Founders don't want to be close to people they don't get along with, so when we are recruiting we need to look for people who not only come with experience of young digital startups in our niche of network effects but also people who are good guys and girls… people who are willing to lead by example and to whom it comes natural to do the right thing… Voi Voi is a good example where we had capacity to be very close and hence I think help the company in various ways including the timing and size of their funding, also allowing us to build a larger absolute holding in this great company. Speaking of Voi, they did close a funding round of USD 45 mln this summer which values our stake in the company at USD 226 mln, an upward move of some USD 98 mln since our previous mark. And did you know that since only 2020 the users of Voi have replaced 11 million car trips with Voi e-scooters. Pretty cool! Numan Another example of this is Numan. This is an investment that we did ourselves at VNV at a very early stage, really even before we started the scout program, managed to have capacity to stay close. From a very small investment it has just closed a funding round, in which we participated raising some USD 40 mln and valuing the company at USD 211 mln and our stake at USD 37 mln. This takes the company out of the oblivion of the "Other" section into something that is starting to become meaningful in the portfolio. Numan targets health and wellness for men, offering a subscriptions service for users to treat men's health issues. Based and initially launched in the UK it has grown to become one of the leaders in the space in Europe. A similar player in the US, Hims is listed on the NYSE with a market cap of USD 1.4 bln. If (when?) Numan enjoys the same price then our stake would be USD 244 mln, making Numan the 2nd largest asset in the portfolio, everything remaining the same. Obviously all hypothetical but still… Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2021 04 Swvl During the quarter Swvl took a BIG leap forward in the portfolio following the announcement that they are listing in the US via a SPAC merger at a materially higher valuation than where we previously had it marked. The transaction is expected to close before year end and at the SPAC reference price values our stake in the business at approx. USD 144 mln. As per 3Q21, we still keep our Swvl investment on a model-based valuation of USD 126.8 mln, so slightly discounted to the implied valuation in the SPAC transaction, but still propelling it to VNV's 5th largest holding as per the end of September. Swvl recently also announced its own 3Q21 results, with highlights including USD 16 mln in gross revenue for the quarter, an increase of 264% yoy and ~508k active users representing an increase of 207% yoy. In their result announcement Swvl also increased their FY2022 gross revenue guidance to USD 155 mln, up from previously communicated USD 141 mln. Olio This quarter we are super happy to have led the USD 43 mln round at Olio which saw Lugard Road (known to us through their association with Luxor Capital, our previous large shareholder) and DX Ventures (the venture arm of Delivery Hero) also participating. We have been shareholders in Olio since last summer when we bought a small stake in the company by buying out some early backers. Olio is building a hyper local community around the topic of sustainability, hitting it off around food waste, an enormous global issue, where as much food as it takes an area as large as China to grow is thrown away each year. Long-term it is aiming, credibly we believe, to fill the vacuum of becoming one of the world's most iconic sustainability brands. As sustainability becomes an absolute demand from larger and larger populations and consumers there are some big opportunities to capture here. Its current monetization encompasses large corporations like Tesco paying them to handle their out-of-date food products. The realization is that in it time will not be possible for merchants such as Tesco and Pret A Manger to run their businesses without showing their customers that they are efficient in terms of food waste, in essence they will have to have associated with a the type of brand Olio is aiming to become to be in business. Although visibility is low today I believe you can sense the upside potential in terms of revenues from monetizing an Olio brand and community. More near-term revenue streams will come from the launch of products like Borrow and Made which will allow the community to borrow items from each other and sell homemade products. Founded in 2015 by Tessa Clarke and Saasha Celastial-One,one-time Stanford classmates with a wealth of experience across many industries, the company has today grown to a community of 5 mln members. An interesting comparison for valuation benchmarks is Nextdoor of the US which currently carries a USD 5 bln price tag, providing a pointer on the upside of Olio from this round. BlaBlaCar In this report our mark in BlaBlaCar is marked downwards. This is the result of two factors, first that BlaBlaCar's revenues are yet to return to pre-Covid levels in a sustainable way (long distance travel is still impacted by this pandemic) and also that the comparison we use is derived from a relevant peer group whose multiples are also somewhat impacted by the same set of circumstances. What it is not reflective of is our conviction that BlaBlaCar's business model and thus the investment case has a very large upside. Short run, its net revenues in September were back to 2019 pre-covid levels for the first time since the crisis, while the new high petrol prices norm is boosting carpooling usage, with people looking for ways to reduce the pain at the pump. Looking beyond, the company has made a smart play by positioning itself as the leading player digitalising long-distance buses in emerging markets, which opens up a large avenue for growth. We funded the company earlier this year, are not worried about the short term (what great investment returns are made on near term outlooks?) and look forward to marking this higher has the effects of this pandemic wears off. Another scout example: Carla Carla is a next generation car vertical, focusing solely on the niche of electric cars, offering a modern product, where the buyer of a second-hand car can experience the same service as when buying a new car. A Carvana or a Carzoo but only for electric vehicles, which of course comes with some different aspects than historic cars, most importantly the battery. And the market for electric cars is… enormous, estimated to grow in 5 years to some EUR 100 bln in Europe alone. Patrik Illerstig and Niklas Jungegård have a long background within both the startup world, the investing world as well as within the historic automotive industry which they have found is struggling to adapt to selling cars online. Chris Norman is an old friend and Avito Alumnus who also serves as one of our oldest VNV scouts. He has invested a substantial amount of money in Carla, both within our scout framework and outside. We are super excited by this scout opportunity which we aim to continue financing. Per Brilioth Managing Director Financial Report for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months 2021 Investment portfolio Portfolio structure - Net Asset Value The investment portfolio stated at fair market value as at 9M 2021, is shown below. /Expressed in USD thousands/ 05 Other 7.5% Marketplace 15.2% Mobility 46.7% Digital Health 30.6% Category Company Fair value, Investments/ Fair value Valuation change Fair value, Percentage Ownership Valuation 09/30/2021 Disposals change per share 12/31/2020 weight method Digital Health Babylon 427,646 -3 28,379 7% 399,270 26.0% 10.9% Revenue multiple Mobility Voi 226,017 3,600 93,789 73% 128,627 13.8% 24.8% Latest transaction Mobility BlaBlaCar 154,686 4,487 -28,283 -17% 178,482 9.4% 8.8% Revenue multiple Mobility Gett 142,008 6,150 27,552 24% 108,306 8.6% 5.3% Revenue multiple Mobility Swvl 126,776 10,000 86,394 234% 30,382 7.7% 14.1% Revenue multiple Marketplace Hemnet 83,254 -16,378 58,800 144% 40,832 5.1% 3.1% Listed company Marketplace Property Finder 40,097 - -1,138 -3% 41,235 2.4% 9.5% Revenue multiple Digital Health Numan 36,767 4,217 23,531 251% 9,020 2.2% 17.4% Latest transaction Marketplace Booksy 34,957 - - 0% 34,957 2.1% 10.4% Latest transaction Mobility Borzo 32,790 8,829 -5,064 -22% 29,025 2.0% 18.8% Latest transaction Mobility OneTwoTrip 32,220 - 6,642 26% 25,579 2.0% 21.1% Revenue multiple Marketplace HousingAnywhere 17,241 6,499 -941 -5% 11,683 1.0% 30.3% Latest transaction Other Olio 15,589 13,924 791 5% 874 0.9% 11.0% Latest transaction Other Other scout investments 15,435 15,435 - 0% - 0.9% - Net asset value Marketplace Hungry Panda 12,894 - - 0% 12,894 0.8% 4.0% Latest transaction Marketplace Inturn 12,538 - - 0% 12,538 0.8% 9.8% Latest transaction Other equity investments 129,939 43,754 -1,716 -1% 87,900 7.9% Mobility BlaBlaCar, debt 37,521 37,691 -170 0% - 2.3% - Convertible Other convertible notes 6,222 -3,767 796 15% 9,193 0.4% Liquidity management - -2,122 1 - 2,121 0.0% Investment portfolio 1,584,597 132,317 289,364 1,162,916 96.4% Cash and cash equivalents 58,542 23,321 3.6% Total investment portfolio 1,643,139 1,186,237 100.0% Borrowings -149,355 -98,362 Other net receivables/liabilities -3,403 -7,642 Total NAV 1,490,381 1,080,234 Babylon: USD 65,522 thousand is held through Global Health Equity AB. Hemnet: Indirect holding through YSaphis S.A. and Sprints Euphrasia S.a.r.l. The basis of equity valuation of Hemnet includes sales proceeds and VNV Global's remaining indirect holding will amount to 3,146,503 shares in Hemnet. For further details on the holdings, see Note 3. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

