    3738   KYG9390R1020

VOBILE GROUP LIMITED

(3738)
Vobile : (1) GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS; (2) AMENDMENTS TO THE SHARE AWARD PLAN; AND (3) EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION - GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS TO CONNECTED PERSONS

07/25/2021 | 07:08am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Vobile Group Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 8,78 M - -
Net cash 2021 87,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 211x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 057 M 2 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart VOBILE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vobile Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOBILE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 1,57 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yangbin Wang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Zhao Chief Technology Officer
King Man Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Eric Eesley Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOBILE GROUP LIMITED89.71%2 025
ORACLE CORPORATION35.55%219 060
SAP SE9.87%165 786
INTUIT INC.37.24%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.6.49%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.38.78%54 398