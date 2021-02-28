Vobile : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2021

Vobile Group Limited 阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2021

of being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Vobile Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3) or of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit at an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Suite 3712, 37/F, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong(and at any adjournment thereof). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated March 1, 2021 (the ''Circular'').

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

To approve the grant of 28,000,000 share options to Mr. Yangbin Bernard Wang to subscribe for 28,000,000 Shares at an exercise prices of HK$20.00 per Share under the Share Option Scheme and to give authority to the board of the directors of the Company to give effect to such grant of the Share Options.

To approve the refreshment of the general limit in respect of the grant of options to subscribe for Shares under the Share Option Scheme.

Notes:

8. The description of the resolutions in this form of proxy is by way of summary only. Please refer to the notice of the EGM as contained in the circular of the Company dated March 1, 2021 (the ''Notice'') for the full text of the resolutions.

9. For the avoidance of doubt, all nine tranches of the 28,000,000 share options in aggregate will become fully vested when the Market Capitalization of the Company on a Determination Date reaches at least US$10 billion and the Company has achieved at least nine of the Operational Milestones in any combination. Please refer to the Circular for further information.

